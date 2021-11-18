Zaxby’s Reopens Restaurant in Dillon, South Carolina

Remodeled George T. Radford Blvd. Zaxby’s opening on Monday

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Zaxby’s , the premium quick-service restaurant known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces will reopen its doors at 706 George T. Radford Blvd., in Dillon, South Carolina on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. The remodeled Zaxby’s is owned and operated by Zaxby’s Company Restaurants, LLC and is scheduled to open for drive-thru guests only, before opening its dining room at a later date. Guests may also order through a third-party delivery of choice via DoorDash and Uber Eats, to enjoy their favorite chicken wings wherever they are.

“Our team is thrilled to once again offer the Dillon and surrounding communities with our delicious hand-breaded chicken and more,” said Jonathan Brooks, area development manager for eastern South Carolina at Zaxby’s Company Restaurants, LLC. “We are proud to continue our charitable partnerships with local first responders, churches and the McLeod Dillon Hospital, to give back to the Dillon community.”

The remodeled 3,420 square-foot farmhouse-style restaurant will have indoor seating available for 77 guests. The building is the first to showcase Zaxby’s new open kitchen design in the coastal South Carolina area and will feature the iconic white and blue exterior building colors. Customers may order ahead online via zaxbys.com as well as through the Zaxby’s app available for download on Google Play and the App Store . Curbside pickup will also be available.

An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s serves fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz® and wings tossed in a variety of nine sauces. The menu will feature the recently introduced limited time offer, the ‘Great 8’ Boneless Wings meal , along with the award-winning Signature Sandwich and fresh baked double chocolate chunk, chocolate chip and white chocolate macadamia nut cookies. Zaxby’s Fanz can also enjoy a variety of rewards through the upgraded loyalty program, Zax Fanz Club. New Fanz can enjoy a Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich for free when downloading the app for the first time.

“We are hiring 20 new team members to our staff. Those interested in joining our team may apply at zaxjobs.com , for full-time and part-time team member positions as well as assistant manager openings,” Brooks said.

After closing for an extensive remodel, this location will once again be the only Zaxby’s restaurant in Dillon.

About Zaxby’s

Founded in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s iconic Signature Sandwich won Thrillist’s 2021 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

Media Contact:

Jacob Teetzmann

Tombras

423-494-3673

jteetzmann@tombras.com

More from Zaxby’s

The post Zaxby’s Reopens Restaurant in Dillon, South Carolina first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.