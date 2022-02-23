Zaxby’s Reopens Murfreesboro, Tennessee Location With Updated Design

New 905 Old Fort Pkwy. Zaxby’s celebrates grand reopening on Saturday, March 5

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Zaxby’s , the premium quick-service restaurant known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces will reopen its location at 905 Old Fort Pkwy., in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Saturday, March 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The newly renovated Zaxby’s is operated by Chad Martin and Phillip Wiggins, two of four owners of Dixie Chicken, LLC.

The restaurant is reopening after an extensive remodeling and upgrade. Dixie Chicken, LLC acquired the location in early 2021 and decided to scrape and rebuild the 40-year-old building in August of 2021. To celebrate its reopening with the community, Zaxby’s will host a wing-eating contest, a coloring contest and more activities throughout the day.

“Our team is thrilled to reopen the Old Fort Pkwy. Zaxby’s here in Murfreesboro, and we look forward to expanding our commitment to the community by serving our delicious chicken fingerz, wings and zalads,” said Martin, a seasoned Zaxby’s franchisee. “We are proud to partner with Murfreesboro’s Special Kids Therapy and Nursing Center to give back to the community and we invite everyone to come out and celebrate with us.”

Located in the original location for Middle Tennessee’s first Zaxby’s, the newly renovated 3,255 square-foot farmhouse-style restaurant will have indoor seating available for 56 guests and features Zaxby’s latest design. Guests can look forward to seeing expedited drive-thru service with a new parallel drive-thru layout and double drive-thru windows for faster pay and pickup. Customers may order ahead online via zaxbys.com as well as through the Zaxby’s app available for download on Google Play and the App Store . Third-party delivery will be available through Doordash, GrubHub, and UberEats.

Now through March 6, all Murfreesboro Zaxby’s locations will be accepting donations to benefit Murfreesboro’s Special Kids Therapy and Nursing Center . In addition, Zaxby’s will be donating 10% of the total proceeds from the opening day on March 5 from each of the four locations to the organization.

“We are excited to offer 45 new positions to the Murfreesboro community. Those looking to apply may visit workthecoop.com or come by the restaurant in person for more info,” Martin added.

About Zaxby’s

Founded in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s iconic Signature Sandwich won Thrillist’s 2021 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

Media Contact:

Jacob Teetzmann

Tombras

423-494-3673

jteetzmann@tombras.com

More from Zaxby’s

The post Zaxby’s Reopens Murfreesboro, Tennessee Location With Updated Design first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.