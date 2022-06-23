Zaxby’s Reopens Martin, Tennessee Location Under New Ownership

The restaurant opens its drive-thru on Monday, June 27

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Zaxby’s , the premium quick-service restaurant known for its Chicken Fingerz

, wings and signature sauces will reopen its location at 161 Commons Dr., in Martin, Tennessee on Monday, June 27. The restaurant will be operated by Steve Brewer and Jerry Ayers, owners of Unbridled Chicken, LLC Inc. and will reopen under new management after the new owners acquired the location earlier this year. The restaurant will open for drive-thru guests only during the first week.

“We can’t wait to serve the Martin community our delicious chicken fingers, wings and salads once again. I absolutely love the excitement the residents of Martin have shown us during the reopening phase of the restaurant,” said David Burlingham, operations manager of the Zaxby’s in Martin. “People stop me daily to ask when we will be open again. Finally, we can say the day has come.”

The farmhouse-style restaurant will feature indoor seating for up to 70 guests. An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s serves fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz

and wings tossed in a variety of nine sauces. The menu will also feature the brand’s award-winning Signature Sandwich, fresh Zalads and its iconic Fried Pickles.

The company recently announced the return of its beloved Fried Pickles as a permanent menu item . The Southern classic is available as a stand-alone snack or as an add-on to complement one of Zaxby’s fan-favorite meals and sandwiches like the new Signature Club Sandwich with bacon and cheese. Customers may sign up for Zax Fanz Club, available on zaxbys.com and for download on Google Play and the App Store for rewards and free food.

To celebrate its reopening with the community, new fans will enjoy a free Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich when downloading the app and signing up for the rewards program for the first time. Third-party delivery will also be available at the new location through Doordash, GrubHub and UberEats.

“We are excited to offer up to 75 new positions to the Martin community. Those looking to apply may come by the restaurant in person for more info,” Burlingham added.

About Zaxby’s

Founded in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s iconic Signature Sandwich won Thrillist’s 2022 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich for the second year in a row. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 18 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

