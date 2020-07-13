Zaxby’s Reopens Athens, Alabama Location After April Fire

Restored restaurant offers dine-in and drive-thru for customers

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Athens, Alabama Zaxby’s located at 221 French Farms Blvd. is reopening on Monday, July 13, after being closed since April due to a fire. The fast-casual favorite, known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, will be open for business via dine-in, drive- thru and third-party delivery. The dining room will offer limited seating capacity in accordance with social distancing guidelines. This Zaxby’s location is owned and operated by Ben Williams and Mike Schneidereit who have been with the brand since 2011 and own 17 other Zaxby’s restaurants in Alabama, South Carolina and Oklahoma.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back our loyal guests and eager to invite new folks to come see us,” Williams said. “We appreciate the Athens community and its patience as we rebuilt, and we’re so grateful to Athens Fire & Rescue for saving our restaurant.”

In addition to eating in the newly refurbished dining room at the French Farms Boulevard location, customers may order online via zaxbys.com or the Zaxby’s app, and pick up their food in the drive-thru. Third-party delivery is available via DoorDash and GrubSouth.

Zaxby’s recently launched Zax Pack for Two , specifically for couples in need of a night out and a meal together. The bundled menu item contains eight hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz, two regular crinkle fries, two slices of Texas Toast and two Zax Sauce dipping cups plus two 22-ounce drinks starting at $14.99. Zax Family Packs are another popular meal choice available at Zaxby’s. Zax Family Packs include 20 Chicken Fingerz or 30 boneless wings with shareable sides to feed four people starting at a value price point of $24.99.

“To help show our gratitude to Athens Fire & Rescue, we’ll be hosting a fundraiser for the Athens Fire & Rescue Auxiliary on Tuesday, July 21,” Williams added. “That day, 10% of all proceeds will benefit this nonprofit charity the fire department established to assist those who are less fortunate, especially children.”

The Athens Zaxby’s will keep its previous employees, but also believes in continuously looking for top talent to join the team. Those interested in applying may visit the restaurant to request an application.

