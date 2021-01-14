Zaxby’s Redesigns Restaurant Experience in Shelby, NC

New East Dixon Boulevard Zaxby’s opening drive-thru on Monday

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Zaxby’s will open a new restaurant at 2007 East Dixon Boulevard, adjacent to its existing restaurant at 2005 East Dixon Boulevard in Shelby, North Carolina. The redesigned Zaxby’s will replace the current location effective Monday, Jan. 25. This Zaxby’s location is scheduled to open its dining room at 50% capacity in addition to offering drive-thru.

“Our team is thrilled to offer the Shelby community a seamless transition to our brand new restaurant,” said seasoned licensee and former Zax Council President Neil Glezen. “We will close our existing location at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 24 to have time to move to the new location. We’re still considering several options for future use of the old building.”

The new 3,715 square-foot farmhouse-style restaurant, which is next door to the current building, will have indoor seating available for 70. Customers may order online via zaxbys.com as well as through the Zaxby’s app available for download on Google Play and the App Store. Third-party delivery will be offered via Door Dash, Uber Eats and Postmates.

An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s serves fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz and wings made in a variety of nine sauces. The menu also features four Zalads and eight sandwiches along with complementary Shareables including Fried White Cheddar Bites, Tater Chips and Spicy Fried Mushrooms.

“Shelby is a special place, and we are excited to continue working with schools and local organizations to serve the community,” Glezen continued. “We’ll be adding about 20 new team members to our staff. Those interested in joining our team may apply at indeed.com or Snagajob.com .”

Glezen and his team have six locations across North Carolina with plans for more in the future.

About Zaxby’s

Founded by childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

Media Contact:

Jacob Teetzmann

Tombras

423-494-3673

jteetzmann@tombras.com

The post Zaxby’s Redesigns Restaurant Experience in Shelby, NC first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.