Zaxby’s queues up curated SoundCloud playlist of ambient restaurant noise

Fast-casual chicken favorite creates experiential dine-in audio for home-bound fans

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Zaxby’s , the fast-casual restaurant known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, has uploaded a custom collection of ambient restaurant sounds to SoundCloud , the world’s largest open audio platform. The idea behind the playlist, which features five tracks dedicated to popular restaurant dayparts, is to bring Zaxby’s particular dine-in experience to brand fans with sounds unique to Zaxby’s. The soundtrack can be played at home or in the car to accompany drive-thru and pick-up meals.

“In the midst of shelter-at-home mandates and social-distancing recommendations, many of our customers are missing the familiarity of Zaxby’s authentic dining experience,” said Zaxby’s CMO Joel Bulger. “We want brand fans to be able to close their eyes and imagine they’re in our restaurants with their families and friends.”

The Zaxby’s SoundCloud playlist features music dedicated to four popular dayparts (lunch, dinner, late night and Sunday) complete with appropriate ambient noise and dialogue. The fifth track is purely ambient sounds, allowing listeners to create their own dialogue. Loyal fans of Zaxby’s will recognize familiar sounds like orders being called out, the fizz of a Coca-Cola Freestyle Machine (which includes beloved pellet ice pouring out), sauce packs being opened and more.

Zaxby’s recently launched a new menu option specifically designed to meet the needs of families sheltering at home. Zax Family Packs include 20 Chicken Fingerz or 30 boneless wings with shareable sides to feed four people at a value price point of $24.99, available at participating locations while supplies last. Delivery prices and fees may vary.

An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s serves fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz and wings made in a variety of nine sauces. The menu also features four Zalads and eight sandwiches along with complementary Shareables including Fried White Cheddar Bites, Tater Chips, Spicy Fried Mushrooms, and, for a limited time, Fried Pickles .

Zaxby’s has over 900 locations in 17 states, which will likely reopen in waves, pursuant to state and federal guidance, so the playlist will be the next best thing for many customers for several more weeks.

About Zaxby’s

Founded by childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .