Zaxby’s Opens Its Second Location in Melbourne, Florida

New 4325 W. New Haven Ave. Zaxby’s opening on Monday

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Zaxby’s , the premium quick-service restaurant known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces will expand with its second restaurant at 4325 W. New Haven Ave., in Melbourne, Florida. The new Zaxby’s is owned and operated by Matt Strickland, owner of Contentment West Melbourne, LLC and is scheduled to open for dine-in and drive-thru guests on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to bring another Zaxby’s into the area and look forward to serving the community our delicious chicken fingers, wings and salads,” said Strickland, a seasoned Zaxby’s franchisee. “We thank our loyal customers and staff for the continued support in making our newest location possible.”

The new 3,688 square-foot farmhouse-style restaurant will have indoor seating available for 70 guests and features state-of-the-art technology with new digital menu boards and chip readers. Guests can look forward to seeing expedited drive-thru service with a new double drive-thru layout for faster pay and pickup. Customers may order ahead online via zaxbys.com as well as through the Zaxby’s app available for download on Google Play and the App Store . Third-party delivery will be available in March.

An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s serves fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz and wings tossed in a variety of nine sauces. The menu will feature the newly introduced Buffalo Garlic Blaze sauce complementing the long-time favorite Boneless Wings Meal, along with the award-winning Signature Sandwich and fresh Zalads. Zaxby’s Fanz can also enjoy a variety of rewards through the upgraded loyalty program, Zax Fanz Club. New Fanz can enjoy a Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich for free when downloading the app for the first time.

“We are excited to offer 40 new positions to the Melbourne community and are looking to add front of house and back of house team members, as well as management positions,” Strickland added.

Strickland owns and operates a total of 11 Zaxby’s locations in Waycross, St. Augustine and Palatka. This will be his second restaurant in Melbourne.

About Zaxby’s

Founded in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s iconic Signature Sandwich won Thrillist’s 2021 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

Media Contact:

Jacob Teetzmann

Tombras

423-494-3673

jteetzmann@tombras.com

