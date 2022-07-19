Zaxby’s Opens Its First Restaurant in Chester, Virginia

New Zaxby’s is opening on Monday, July 25

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Zaxby’s , the premium quick-service restaurant known for its Chicken Fingerz

, wings and signature sauces is expanding its Virginia footprint with the opening of its first restaurant in Chester, Virginia located at 2520 W. Hundred Rd. The new Zaxby’s is owned and operated by 1st and Goal Chester, LLC and will open for drive-thru and dine-in on Monday, July 25.

“We look forward to welcoming existing and new fans of Zaxby’s to our newly redesigned building with several innovative features to improve the overall dining experience for our guests,” said Travis Kelley, president at 1st and Goal Chester, LLC. “The look and feel of the new Chester store is different than any other Zaxby’s in the area.”

The new 2,900 square-foot farmhouse-style restaurant will have indoor seating available for 56 guests and features seating for an additional 16 guests on its spacious exterior patio. Customers will experience expedited drive-thru service with a new, double drive-thru layout for faster pay and pickup. To improve access, the restaurant added an entrance at both the front of the building off W. Hundred Rd., as well as in the rear off Southland Drive.

An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s serves fresh, prepared-at-order Chicken Fingerz and wings tossed in a variety of nine sauces. The menu also features the Signature Club Sandwich, the brand’s iconic Fried Pickles and the newly introduced Zensible Zalads .

Brand “fanz” may order the Zensible Zalads limited-time offer online or in the Zaxby’s app. Customers may sign up for Zax Fanz Club, available on zaxbys.com and for download on Google Play and the App Store for rewards and free food. New fans will enjoy a free Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich when downloading the app and signing up for the rewards program for the first time. During the opening phase third-party delivery and online ordering will not be available.

1st and Goal Chester, LLC is a Zaxby’s franchisee headquartered in Cary, North Carolina that owns and operates six Zaxby’s restaurants of which three are located in Chesterfield County, Virginia. The franchisee group plans for additional growth in Chesterfield County in the coming years and has plans to open additional stores throughout the state of Virginia.

“We are extremely excited to be able to open this new location and provide upwards of 35 new employment opportunities to the Chester community,” Kelley added. Interested applicants may simply text “2125” to “31063” or stop by the restaurant for more information.

About Zaxby’s

Founded in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s iconic Signature Sandwich won Thrillist’s 2022 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich for the second year in a row. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 18 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

Media Contact:

Jacob Teetzmann

Tombras

423-494-3673

jteetzmann@tombras.com

