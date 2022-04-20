Zaxby’s Opens Its First Restaurant in Avon, Indiana

New 8714 E. U.S. Hwy 36 Zaxby’s opening on Monday, April 25

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Zaxby’s , the premium quick-service restaurant known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces will open its first restaurant in Avon, Indiana located at 8714 E. U.S. Hwy 36. The new Zaxby’s is owned and operated by Brandon Boone, owner and operator of G.O.A.T Chicken, Inc. and is scheduled to open for drive-thru and dine-in guests on Monday, April 25, 2022.

“Our team is beyond excited to open our first Zaxby’s in Avon, Indiana. We look forward to serving the community our new and delicious Signature Club Sandwich, wings and our variety of salads,” said Boone, owner and operator of the Avon Zaxby’s. “We have plans on expanding our footprint in Hendricks and Marion County with more locations in the future and look forward to being a good steward and better neighbor to the community.”

The new 3,852 square-foot farmhouse-style restaurant will have indoor seating available for 70 guests and features state-of-the-art technology to improve operational efficiencies. Guests can look forward to seeing expedited drive-thru service with a new double drive-thru layout for faster pay and pickup. An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s serves fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz and wings tossed in a variety of nine sauces. The menu will feature the newly introduced Signature Club Sandwich, along with the new Buffalo Garlic Blaze sauce complementing the Boneless Wings Meal and fresh Zalads.

Recently, Zaxby’s Zax Fanz Club has been recognized as America’s Best Loyalty Program 2022 in the Fast-Food Restaurant Category by Newsweek and Statista. Guests looking to order ahead, sign up and experience Zaxby’s award-winning loyalty program can find it available online on zaxbys.com and for download on Google Play and the App Store . New ‘Fanz’ can enjoy a Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich for free when downloading the Zaxby’s app and signing up for the rewards program for the first time. Third-party delivery will also be available through Doordash, GrubHub, UberEats, Postmates and EZCater.

“We are excited to offer 40-50 new positions to the Avon community and are looking to add hourly team members, as well as management positions. Those looking to apply may visit snagajob.com , or stop by the restaurant for more info,” Boone added.

Founded in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s iconic Signature Sandwich won Thrillist’s 2021 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

