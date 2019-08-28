Zaxby’s Opens First Spring Lake, North Carolina Location

NC licensee brings farmhouse-style restaurant to town with future plans for expansion

Athens, GA (RestaurantNews.com) The first Zaxby’s in Spring Lake, North Carolina is coming in September to 130 S. Third St. A fan favorite for chicken fingers, wings and salads, the new fast-casual restaurant is the third location owned and operated by Alan Ward and Fry Guys Management Group 3, LLC. Zaxby’s has 119 restaurants in North Carolina and more than 900 locations across 17 states. Construction on this location began in April.

“We’ve been working with Zaxby’s to enrich the lives of our customers, employees and guests,” Ward said. “We look forward to sharing our brand’s distinctive dining experience and best-ever chicken with the good folks of Spring Lake.”

With indoor seating for 72, the approximately 3,000 square-foot location reflects Zaxby’s commitment to providing an exceptional fast-casual dining experience including a redesigned exterior, kitchen and dining area featuring two proprietary Coca-Cola Freestyle machines. The restaurant design uses LED eco-friendly lighting, and online ordering will be available to customers via zaxbys.com as well as the Zaxby’s app.

An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s serves fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz and Wings made in a variety of nine sauces. The menu also features four Zalads and eight sandwiches along with innovative Zappetizers including Tater Chips and Spicy Fried Mushrooms, and Party Platterz for large groups. The first 100 guests at the Spring Lake opening will receive Zaxby’s Deck of 52 Dealz including many menu favorites.

“Our team members are our most important asset, and we hope to help them grow,” Ward said. “We’re still hiring driven, hard workers to join us at the new restaurant and hope the Spring Lake community will be a part of our Grand Opening day.”

This restaurant will provide about 45 new jobs in the Spring Lake area. Those interested in applying for a position may visit snagajob.com and zaxbys.com .

Ward owns and operates two additional Zaxby’s locations in Fayetteville and has plans to open two more in Cumberland County by 2022.

About Zaxby’s

Founded by childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

Media Contact:

Jordan Vines

The Tombras Group

540-629-3137

jvines@tombras.com