Zaxby’s opens first Midlothian, Virginia location

Licensee opens fifth Zaxby’s restaurant with plans for six more in Chesterfield County

Athens, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Zaxby’s opens its first Midlothian, Virginia location at 911 Walmart Way in November. A fan favorite for chicken fingers, wings and salads, the new fast-casual restaurant is operated by Travis Kelley, who has four other Zaxby’s locations in addition to this one. Construction on the Midlothian Zaxby’s began in April and utilized several local contractors and vendors.

“We are thrilled to introduce indescribably good chicken and five-star service to the Midlothian area with our new farmhouse-style restaurant,” Kelley said. “We value and support our surrounding community and consider ourselves as partners to schools, businesses and community groups. You always have a seat at our table, and we can’t wait to meet you!”

With indoor seating for 90 and covered patio seating for 16, the 3,800 square-foot farmhouse-style restaurant includes a distinctive red barn exterior. The layout supports Zaxby’s commitment to providing an exceptional fast-casual dining experience including a redesigned kitchen and dining area with two proprietary Coca-Cola Freestyle machines and eco-friendly LED lighting. The restaurant features rustic décor for a welcoming ambience. Customers can order online via zaxbys.com as well as through the Zaxby’s app available for download on Google Play and the App Store.

An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s serves fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz and Wings made in a variety of nine sauces. The menu also features four Zalads and eight sandwiches along with innovative Zappetizers including Tater Chips and Spicy Fried Mushrooms, and Party Platterz for large groups. As part of Zaxby’s promotional partnership with Sony Pictures for “Jumanji: The Next Level,” which hits theaters Dec. 13, Zaxby’s is offering its Southwest Chipotle Fillet and Smokehouse Cheddar BBQ Fillet Sandwiches until Dec. 29. Both items pair perfectly with Jumanji Citrus Fizz, also available in Lite, while supplies last.

“We hope Midlothian will join us for the grand opening when we will give away free Zaxby’s for a year to the first 100 guests through our Zaxby’s Deck of Dealz,” Kelley said. “In addition, the new Midlothian location will be hosting Zaxby’s famous Repeat Day on Thursday, Dec. 19. Guest receipts from this day can be presented once between Jan. 1 and 14 to receive the same purchase again for free!”

The Midlothian Zaxby’s restaurant will create approximately 50 new jobs in the community. Those interested in applying for a position may start the application process by texting “workatzaxbys” to 242424.

In addition to the Midlothian location, Kelley’s other restaurants are located in North Chesterfield and Apex, Garner, and Holly Springs, North Carolina. He has plans to open six additional Chesterfield County locations over the next four years.

About Zaxby’s

Founded by childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

