Zaxby’s to Open First Midlothian, Virginia Location

Licensee adds fifth Zaxby’s restaurant with plans for six more in Chesterfield County

Athens, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Zaxby’s opens its first Midlothian, Virginia location at 911 Walmart Way on Jan. 20. A fan favorite for chicken fingers, wings and salads, the new fast-casual restaurant is operated by Travis Kelley, who has four other Zaxby’s locations. Construction on the Midlothian Zaxby’s utilized several local contractors and vendors.

“We’re thrilled to introduce indescribably good chicken and five-star service to the Midlothian area with our new Zaxby’s restaurant,” Kelley said. “We value and support our Midlothian neighbors and plan to be good partners to schools, businesses and community groups. You’ll always have a seat at our table, and we can’t wait to meet you!”

With indoor seating for 90 and covered patio seating for 16, the 3,800 square-foot farmhouse-style restaurant includes a distinctive red barn exterior. The layout supports Zaxby’s commitment to providing an exceptional fast-casual dining experience including a redesigned kitchen and dining area with two proprietary Coca-Cola Freestyle machines and eco-friendly LED lighting. The restaurant features rustic décor for a welcoming ambience. Customers can order online via zaxbys.com or the Zaxby’s app, which is available for download through Google Play and the App Store.

An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s serves fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz and Wings made in a variety of nine sauces. The menu also features four Zalads and eight sandwiches along with innovative Zappetizers including Tater Chips and Spicy Fried Mushrooms, as well as Party Platterz for large groups. Customers are invited to try Zaxby’s limited-time Caribbean Jerk Boneless Wings and Fillet Sandwich until March 1 at participating locations while supplies last.

“We hope the community will come out for the grand opening when we will give away free Zaxby’s for a year to the first 100 guests with our Zaxby’s Deck of Dealz,” Kelley said. “Our Midlothian restaurant will create about 50 new jobs in the community and we’re still looking for team members. If you’re interested in applying for a position, start the application process by texting ‘workatzaxbys’ to 242424.”

In addition to the Midlothian Zaxby’s, Kelley’s other restaurants are located in Apex, Garner and Holly Springs, North Carolina. Kelley also operates a Zaxby’s in North Chesterfield. He has plans to open six additional Chesterfield County Zaxby’s over the next four years.

About Zaxby’s

Founded by childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

