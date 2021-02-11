Zaxby’s Named One of America’s Best Large Employers 2021 by Forbes

Premium QSR beats all fast-food chicken chains in restaurant category

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Zaxby’s , the premium QSR chain known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, has been selected by Forbes as one of America’s Best Large Employers 2021 . Zaxby’s ranks 111th overall but reigns supreme in the restaurants category when compared to its competitors, beating out Chick-fil-A (133), Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers (251) and Wendy’s (483). Now that’s something to crow about!

“Being selected to Forbes 2021 America’s Best Large Employers list is recognition of the great work all our Zaxby’s employees do each and every day,” said Zach McLeroy, Founder and CEO. “We want to thank our licensees and team members for their dedication and servant leadership to make Zaxby’s one of the best employers in the nation.”

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, and to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list ranks the 500 large and 500 midsize employers that received the most recommendations.

Zaxby’s, in the midst of a Chicken Sandwich War, recently joined forces with Goldman Sachs and is looking to continue to grow the brand profitably with the guest-focused approach that has made Zaxby’s the best Chicken QSR employer in the nation.

“We’re honored to be named one of America’s Best Large Employers and to lead all Chicken QSRs in the restaurant category, McLeroy added. “It’s a testament to what our employees and franchisees have helped us accomplish over the last 30 years and positions us well for national expansion.”

To further prove that Zaxby’s is one of the best premium quick service chicken restaurants in the nation, it has been perfecting the size, taste and flavor profile of its indescribably delicious new Signature Sandwich in select test markets, only to announce during this year’s Super Bowl that something BIG is coming to all chicken loving Americans.

About Zaxby’s

Founded by childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

