Zaxby’s launches Zax Pack for Two with ‘Drive-Thru Date Night’

Premium fast-casual brand rolls out new menu item with innovative activation

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Zaxby’s , the premium fast-casual brand known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, hosted a “Drive-Thru Date Night” at a Knoxville, Tennessee location Friday, May 29. The event was custom made for stir-crazy couples in need of a night out from sheltering at home. Customers were treated to roses, a violinist and a caricature artist in the drive-thru line while waiting to taste Zaxby’s newest menu offering, Zax Pack for Two .

“The world has changed a lot this year. Due to staying at home and social distancing, one activity – date night – has become nearly impossible,” said Joel Bulger, Zaxby’s CMO. “We worked with Tombras, our creative agency of record, to come up with a one-of-a-kind idea for couples to spend time together in the safest and most romantic way possible. For Zaxby’s it was the perfect opportunity to showcase a meal made for two.”

While the launch event was May 29, Zax Pack for Two has been available at participating Zaxby’s locations since Memorial Day and has been selling at a rate nearly double the popular Zax Family Packs . The new bundled meal includes eight hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz, two regular crinkle fries, two slices of Texas toast and two Zax Sauce dipping cups plus two 22-ounce drinks starting at $14.99.

Zax Pack for Two builds on the momentum of Zaxby’s popular Zax Family Packs. Zaxby’s recently launched menu option designed to meet the needs of families sheltering at home includes 20 Chicken Fingerz or 30 boneless wings with shareable sides to feed four people starting at $24.99. The LTO has been well received, and at a time when industrywide sales were dropping, Family Packs contributed to a 22.5% increase of overall average check.

Zaxby’s dining rooms will continue to reopen in waves, pursuant to federal, state and local guidance across its footprint. Zax Pack for Two and Zax Family Packs are available via drive-thru, delivery and curbside pick-up at participating restaurants while supplies last. Prices may vary by location.

About Zaxby’s

Founded by childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .