Zaxby’s launches Zax Family Packs for drive-thru and delivery

Premium fast-casual chicken chain rolls out affordable family meals for eating at home

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Zaxby’s , the fast-casual restaurant known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, just introduced a new menu option specifically designed to meet the needs of families sheltering at home. Zax Family Packs include 20 Chicken Fingerz or 30 boneless wings with shareable sides to feed four people at a value price point of $24.99, available at participating locations while supplies last. Delivery prices and fees may vary.

“We wanted to create an affordable meal featuring our signature menu items for families during these challenging times,” said Zach McLeroy, Zaxby’s CEO and co-founder. “Zaxby’s is always focused on bringing people together with flavorful comfort food made with uncompromising quality. Now more than ever, we’re all family.”

Zaxby’s offers customers a choice of 20 Chicken Fingerz or 30 boneless wings in Zax Family Packs plus generous portions of crinkle fries, Texas toast and dipping sauces to complete their meals. Zax Family Packs are priced starting at $24.99, and customers can add on additional items such as drinks and desserts. While Zaxby’s dining rooms are currently closed for the safety of guests and team members, customers may order Zax Family Packs via the drive-thru or mobile ordering with carry-out, curbside and delivery options available depending on location.

An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s serves fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz and wings that can be tossed in a variety of nine sauces. The menu also features four Zalads and eight sandwiches along with Shareables including Fried White Cheddar Bites, Tater Chips, Spicy Fried Mushrooms and, for a limited time, Fried Pickles .

“Zaxby’s has been serving up premium chicken fingers and wings for 30 years. We want our guests to know we’re here for you now, and we’re not going anywhere,” McLeroy added. “We’ll weather this storm together and come through it stronger than ever.”

About Zaxby’s

Founded by childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .