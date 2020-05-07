Zaxby’s Hatches New Restaurant in Chapin, South Carolina

Seasoned licensee opens fifth Zaxby’s location in state

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The first Zaxby’s in Chapin, South Carolina is coming to 649 Columbia Ave . A fan favorite for chicken fingers, wings and salads, the new fast-casual restaurant will be the fifth location owned and operated by long-time Zaxby’s licensee Dan Ward. The Columbia Avenue Zaxby’s is scheduled to open as drive-thru and curbside pick-up only on Monday, May 11. A subsequent grand opening of the dining room will happen later pursuant to state and federal guidance.

“We’re thrilled to open a Zaxby’s in the Chapin area, and we’re eager to get involved in the community,” Ward said. “The new restaurant is perfectly situated near the interstate for travelers, but also close to the town center, offering a convenient option for residents.”

The 3,947 square-foot location shows Zaxby’s commitment to providing an exceptional fast-casual dining experience. The restaurant includes a redesigned farmhouse-style exterior, kitchen and dining space with updated booths, tables and two Coca-Cola Freestyle machines. It is equipped with eco- friendly LED lighting and rustic décor for a welcoming ambience. Customers can order online via zaxbys.com as well as through the Zaxby’s app.

An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s serves fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz and wings made in a variety of nine sauces. The menu also features four Zalads and eight sandwiches along with complementary Shareables including Fried White Cheddar Bites, Tater Chips, Spicy Fried Mushrooms, and, for a limited time, Fried Pickles.

Zaxby’s recently launched a new menu option specifically designed to meet the needs of families sheltering at home. Zax Family Packs include 20 Chicken Fingerz or 30 boneless wings with shareable sides to feed four people at a value price point of $24.99, available at participating locations while supplies last.

This restaurant will provide 44 new jobs in the Chapin community. Those interested may visit indeed.com or apply in person at the restaurant between 2-5 p.m. every day.

Ward’s other restaurants are located in Manning, Lexington and West Columbia.

About Zaxby’s

Founded by childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .