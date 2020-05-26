Zaxby’s Hatches First Covington, TN Restaurant

Licensee opens sixth Zaxby’s restaurant with plans for more in state

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Zaxby’s opens its first Covington, Tennessee location at 1639 Highway 51 South . A fan favorite for chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, the new fast-casual restaurant is operated by Roger Wilson and Thomas Pugh, who own five other Zaxby’s locations and have been with the brand since 2007. The Covington Zaxby’s is scheduled to open as drive-thru and curbside pick-up only on Monday, June 1. A subsequent grand opening of the dining room will happen pursuant to state and federal guidance.

“We’re thrilled to bring Zaxby’s indescribably delicious Chicken Fingerz and Wings to Covington,” Pugh said. “We offer highly efficient drive-thru service, and there will also be a number of designated parking spots on-site for customers who want to order ahead online or via Zaxby’s app.”

With seating for more than 90, the 3,000 square-foot farmhouse-style location includes floor-to-ceiling brick walls as well as updated booths and tables. The Covington Zaxby’s has a single drive-thru lane, new grills, eco-friendly LED lighting and proprietary Coca-Cola Freestyle machines. The restaurant will offer online ordering through zaxbys.com and the Zaxby’s app. The licensees plan to work closely with third-party delivery vendors to ensure their guests’ expectations are filled.

An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s serves fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz and Wings made in a variety of nine sauces. The menu also features four Zalads and eight sandwiches along with innovative Shareables including Fried White Cheddar Bites, Tater Chips and Spicy Fried Mushrooms, and, for a limited time, Fried Pickles .

Zaxby’s recently launched a new menu option specifically designed to meet the needs of families sheltering at home. Zax Family Packs include 20 Chicken Fingerz or 30 boneless wings with shareable sides to feed four people at a value price point of $24.99, available at participating locations while supplies last.

This restaurant will provide about 55 new jobs in the community. Those interested in applying may fill out an application at applyzaxbys.com .

In addition to the Covington Zaxby’s, Wilson and Pugh operate other restaurants in Jackson and Lexington, Tennessee and Madison, Mississippi.

About Zaxby’s

Founded by childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .