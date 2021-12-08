Zaxby’s Expands With New Restaurant in Rincon, Georgia

New 313 South Columbia Ave. Zaxby’s opening on Monday

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Zaxby’s , the premium quick-service restaurant known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces will open its newest restaurant at 313 South Columbia Ave., in Rincon, Georgia. The new Zaxby’s is owned and operated by Craig and Jenny Stalnaker, owners of Whaler Foods, LLC and is scheduled to open for drive-thru guests on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. The dining room is scheduled to open two weeks later.

“After much anticipation, our team is thrilled to extend the Zaxby’s brand into Rincon and offer the community a new restaurant experience with delicious hand-breaded chicken and more,” said Jenny Stalnaker, a seasoned Zaxby’s franchisee. “We look forward to partnering with schools and businesses in Rincon and becoming part of this great community.”

The new 3,850 square-foot farmhouse-style restaurant will have indoor seating available for 70 guests and features state-of-the-art technology with new digital menu boards and chip readers. Guests can look forward to seeing expedited drive-thru service with a new double drive-thru layout for faster pay and pickup. Customers may order online via zaxbys.com as well as through the Zaxby’s app available for download on Google Play and the App Store . Guests may also order through their third-party delivery of choice via DoorDash and Uber Eats.

An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s serves fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz and wings tossed in a variety of nine sauces. The menu will feature the limited time offer, the ‘Great 8’ Boneless Wings Meal, along with the award-winning Signature Sandwich and fresh Zalads. Zaxby’s Fanz can also enjoy a variety of rewards through the upgraded loyalty program, Zax Fanz Club. New Fanz can enjoy a Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich for free when downloading the app for the first time.

“We are excited to offer 35 to 40 new part-time positions to the Rincon community. Those interested in joining our team may apply by sending an email to rincon74301@outlook.com , or stop by the restaurant anytime between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. for open interviews” Stalnaker said.

This will be the Stalnaker’s third Zaxby’s location and their first location in Rincon.

About Zaxby’s

Founded in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s iconic Signature Sandwich won Thrillist’s 2021 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

