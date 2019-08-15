Zaxby’s Expands with New Farmhouse-Style Restaurant in Arab, Alabama

Local licensees open Arab’s first-ever Zaxby’s

Athens, GA (RestaurantNews.com) The first Zaxby’s in Arab, Alabama is coming in August to 1300 N. Brindlee Mountain Parkway. A fan favorite for chicken fingers, wings and salads, the new fast-casual restaurant will be the sixth location owned and operated by Bart Chandler and Kurt Wilson, long-time Zaxby’s licensees. Zaxby’s has 89 restaurants in Alabama and more than 900 locations across 17 states. Construction on the Arab Zaxby’s started in April.

“Kurt and I have been part of the Zaxby’s brand and family for over 18 years and started out when there were just 54 locations,” licensee Bart Chandler said. “Our families and teams have been tremendously blessed by Zaxby’s and the communities we have served. North Alabama is so special to Kurt, who is from Huntsville, and me, from Guntersville, because this is where we were both raised, leading to our great appreciation for the hard-working people and culture.”

With indoor seating for 70, the over 3,550 square-foot location reflects Zaxby’s commitment to providing an exceptional fast-casual dining experience including a redesigned exterior, kitchen and dining area featuring two proprietary Coca-Cola Freestyle machines. The restaurant is equipped with LED eco-friendly lighting and customers can order online via zaxbys.com as well as the Zaxby’s app.

An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s serves fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz and Wings made in a variety of nine sauces. The menu also features four Zalads and eight sandwiches along with innovative Zappetizers including Tater Chips and Spicy Fried Mushrooms, and Party Platterz for large groups. The first 100 guests at the Arab opening will receive Zaxby’s Deck of 52 Dealz including many menu favorites.

“This is our third Zaxby’s location in Marshall County and it has been in the works for a year and a half,” Chandler said. “We are extremely excited about serving the Arab community and the surrounding area. The City of Arab has been a great partner in helping execute this development, and we will be a great corporate citizen to the city, while providing value as a food-service option.”

This restaurant will provide about 50 jobs in the Arab community. Those interested in applying for a position may visit applyzaxbys.com . Positions are available for front and back of house team members.

Chandler, Wilson and team joined Zaxby’s in 2000 and have plans for additional expansion. Their other locations are in Boaz, Florence, Guntersville and Muscle Shoals.

About Zaxby’s

Founded by childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

