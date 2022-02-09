Zaxby’s Expands Its Wingspan With New Chattanooga, Tennessee Location

New 3105 Cummings Hwy. Zaxby’s opening on Monday

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Zaxby’s , the premium quick-service restaurant known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces will expand with its newest restaurant at 3105 Cummings Hwy., in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The new Zaxby’s is owned and operated by Drew Gressett, owner of 1796 Chicken, LLC and is scheduled to open for drive-thru guests on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Gressett plans to open the dining room at a later date.

“Our team is beyond excited to open our newest Zaxby’s here in Chattanooga and the first in the Lookout Mountain neighborhood. We look forward to serving the community our delicious chicken fingers, wings and salads,” said Gressett, a seasoned Zaxby’s franchisee. “We have had our eyes on expanding our footprint in the River City and the Lookout Mountain area was a perfect match for our team and the community.”

The new 2,904 square-foot farmhouse-style restaurant will have indoor seating available for 75 guests and features state-of-the-art technology to improve back-of-house efficiencies. Guests can look forward to seeing expedited drive-thru service with a new double drive-thru layout for faster pay and pickup. Customers may order ahead online via zaxbys.com as well as through the Zaxby’s app available for download on Google Play and the App Store . Third-party delivery will be available through Doordash, GrubHub, and UberEats and will roll out following the opening.

An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s serves fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz and wings tossed in a variety of nine sauces. The menu will feature the newly introduced Buffalo Garlic Blaze sauce complementing the long-time favorite Boneless Wings Meal, along with the award-winning Signature Sandwich and fresh Zalads. Ahead of the opening, Zaxby’s is distributing 5,000 postcards to the local community which will include coupons for free items. Additionally, the first 250 customers will receive Chicken Scratcher cards that include multiple promotional offers from free cookies to a free Signature Sandwich.

“We are excited to offer 30 to 40 new positions to the Chattanooga community and are looking to add hourly team members, as well as management positions. Those looking to apply may visit 1788chickenjobs.com for more info,” Gressett added.

