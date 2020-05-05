Zaxby’s Expands With First Forsyth, Georgia Restaurant

Licensee opens 20th Zaxby’s location with plans for more

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Zaxby’s announces the opening of its first location in Forsyth at 321 Cabiness Road . A fan favorite for chicken fingers, wings and salads, the new fast-casual restaurant is owned and operated by 22-year Zaxby’s licensees Steven Stembridge and Scott Roberts, who own 19 other Zaxby’s locations. The Forsyth Zaxby’s is scheduled to open as drive-thru only on Monday, May 11. A subsequent grand opening of the dining room will happen later pursuant to state and federal guidance.

“Our team cannot wait to share Zaxby’s delicious chicken and welcoming atmosphere with the good folks of Forsyth,” Stembridge said. “I started out with Zaxby’s as a cook in 1997 at a restaurant located in Milledgeville and continue to believe in the brand’s mission and values.”

The 3,585 square-foot farmhouse-style restaurant reflects Zaxby’s commitment to providing an exceptional fast-casual dining experience. The location uses one of Zaxby’s newest layouts with redesigned booths and stools as well as two proprietary Coca-Cola Freestyle machines featuring over 300 drink flavors. LED lighting is used throughout the building. Online ordering is available through zaxbys.com as well as the Zaxby’s app.

Zaxby’s recently launched a new menu option specifically designed to meet the needs of families sheltering at home. Zax Family Packs include 20 Chicken Fingerz or 30 boneless wings with shareable sides to feed four people at a value price point of $24.99, available at participating locations while supplies last.

An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s serves fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz and wings made in a variety of nine sauces. The menu also features four Zalads and eight sandwiches along with complementary Shareables including Fried White Cheddar Bites, Tater Chips, Spicy Fried Mushrooms, and, for a limited time, Fried Pickles .

The Forsyth Zaxby’s will provide about 45 jobs in the community. Those interested in applying may visit indeed.com or snagajob.com . Stembridge’s other restaurants are in Arkansas, Georgia and Tennessee. He is in the process of rebuilding an Augusta Zaxby’s and has plans for additional locations to follow.

About Zaxby’s

Founded by childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .