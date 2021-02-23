Zaxby’s Expands in Bradenton, Fla. With New Store and New Design

Second Zaxby’s location in Manatee County opening drive-thru on Monday

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Zaxby’s is bringing hand-breaded goodness and finger-licking deliciousness to a second location in Bradenton, Fla. Located at 5020 14th St., the new Zaxby’s is owned and operated by Britt Smallwood, a Manatee County resident who opened his first Zaxby’s in Manatee County in 2017. Featuring a fresh store layout, the new Bradenton Zaxby’s is scheduled to open for drive-thru, order ahead and curbside pick-up on Monday, March 1, 2021. The dining room will open at a later date pursuant to corporate guidelines.

“We’re excited to bring a second Zaxby’s location to the Manatee County community,” said Britt Smallwood, Zaxby’s licensee and owner of Palmwood Foods, LLC. “I’m a second generation Zaxby’s licensee and have embraced the brand ever since my dad opened his first store 18 years ago.”

The 2,800 square-foot farmhouse-style restaurant, will feature an updated store design with an open kitchen and sustainable LED lighting throughout the building. The restaurant will offer seats for 54 people when the dining room is fully opened. Customers may order online via zaxbys.com as well as through the Zaxby’s app available for download on Google Play and the App Store . Third-party delivery will be offered via DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Zaxby’s Fanz can now also enjoy the just-upgraded loyalty program, Zax Fanz Club, with more rewards than ever. One reward to look out for in the coming days and weeks is the new Signature Sandwich . Made with fresh ingredients, the Signature Sandwich features double hand-breaded 100% white breast meat and is served on a buttery, toasted split-top bun with three thick-sliced pickle chips and a choice of Zax Sauce or Spicy Zax Sauce. The Sandwich launched in select markets in October 2020 after Zaxby’s declared The Chicken Sandwich War Ain’t Over Yet

. The national rollout of the successful sandwich is coming soon.

“Bradenton is a special place, and we’re pleased to continue serving the community our fresh, prepared-at-order variety of four Zalads and premium hand-breaded chicken,” Smallwood continued.

The new restaurant on 5020 14th St. will create jobs for approximately 40 people. Those interested in applying may do so online at Snagajob.com , ninjagig.com and zaxbys.com .

About Zaxby’s

Founded by childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

