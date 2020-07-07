Zaxby’s Celebrates First Restaurant in Blythewood, SC

Long-term licensees open 20th Zaxby’s, their seventh in Columbia area

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Zaxby’s , the fast-casual chicken chain known for its chicken fingers, wings and signatures sauces, is opening its first Blythewood, South Carolina restaurant at 221 Blythewood Road . The new location will be the 20th owned and operated by brothers Jim and Britt Poston, who have been licensees with the brand since 1997. The Blythewood Zaxby’s is scheduled to open as drive-thru only on Monday, July 13. A subsequent grand opening of the dining room will happen later pursuant to state and federal guidance.

“Blythewood is a strong, growing community filled with super folks,” said Jim Poston. “We are excited to be opening our seventh Zaxby’s restaurant in the area and look forward to supporting local initiatives. We are proud to be a part of the Zaxby’s brand and invite guests to visit us at the drive-thru and try out our chicken and sauces.”

The 3,600-square-foot restaurant uses Zaxby’s latest farmhouse style design featuring a red exterior and rustic interior. Eco-friendly lighting is used throughout. Customers may order online via zaxbys.com or the Zaxby’s app, and pick up their food in the drive-thru.

An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s offers fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz and Wings made in a variety of nine sauces. The menu also features four Zalads, eight sandwiches and complementary Shareables including Fried White Cheddar Bites, Tater Chips, Spicy Fried Mushrooms, and, for a limited time, Fried Pickles .

Zaxby’s recently launched Zax Pack for Two , a menu option specifically for couples in need of a night out and meal together. The bundled item includes eight hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz, two regular crinkle fries, two slices of Texas Toast and two Zax Sauce dipping cups plus two 22-ounce drinks starting at $14.99.

The Blythewood Zaxby’s will provide about 60 new jobs. Those interested in employment opportunities may apply online at www.work4zaxbys.com .

The licensees’ other Zaxby’s locations are in Conway, Florence, Hartsville, Myrtle Beach, Orangeburg and Sumter.

About Zaxby’s

Founded by childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .