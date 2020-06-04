Zaxby’s Brings New Location to West Palm Beach, FL

Licensees open second Zaxby’s in area with drive-thru and curbside pick-up

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) A new Zaxby’s is coming to West Palm Beach, Florida at 1345 N. Congress Ave. A fan favorite for chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, the new fast-casual restaurant will be the second location owned and operated by Zaxby’s licensees Sebastine Elendu and Syed Iqbal. The West Palm Beach Zaxby’s is scheduled to open as drive-thru and curbside pick-up only on Monday, June 8. A subsequent grand opening of the dining room will happen later pursuant to state and federal guidance.

“We’re proud to be part of the Zaxby’s family and to bring another restaurant to the area,” Elendu said. “Despite the conditions, our brand has been able to pivot our business model to adapt to the ‘new normal.’ We look forward to serving guests and making a positive impact in this community.”

The new restaurant is 3,000 square feet and uses the farmhouse style design. The stand-alone building is at the entrance of Palm Beach Outlets, drawing mall, business and residential traffic. Customers can order online via zaxbys.com and through the Zaxby’s app. Third-party delivery will be available via Uber Eats, Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Delivery Dudes.

An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s offers fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz and Wings made in a variety of nine sauces. The menu also features four Zalads, eight sandwiches and complementary Shareables including Fried White Cheddar Bites, Tater Chips, Spicy Fried Mushrooms, and, for a limited time, Fried Pickles .

Zaxby’s recently launched a new menu option specifically designed to meet the needs of families sheltering at home. Zax Family Packs include 20 Chicken Fingerz or 30 boneless wings with shareable sides to feed four people at a value price point of $24.99, available at participating locations while supplies last.

The West Palm Beach Zaxby’s will add 55 new jobs in the community. Those interested in applying may visit the restaurant.

Elendu and Iqbal’s other location is at 5880 Lakeworth Road in Greenacres. They have plans to open additional Zaxby’s in the area.

About Zaxby’s

Founded by childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .