Zaxby’s Brings Back Highly Anticipated Zensation Zalad

Athens, GA (RestaurantNews.com) As requested by thousands of fans, Zaxby’s is bringing back The Zensation Zalad in all Zaxby’s locations in 17 states from April 2 through July 1. With bright flavors and bold textures, The Zensation Zalad combines indescribably great ingredients with Asian flair.

“The Zensation Zalad is our most frequently requested limited-time-offer item, and we continue to bring it back because guests love it,” said Stephanie Gamble, vice president of Menu Innovation. “I can’t begin to tell you how many times we’ve heard, ‘I don’t even eat salads, but I love The Zensation.”

The Zensation provides sweet and savory flavors – like sesame, pineapple, orange juice, ginger, garlic, soy, rice vinegar, honey and brown sugar – and great textures, from hand-chopped lettuces and crispy wontons to crunchy Asian slaw and a veggie roll. Add Zaxby’s signature Chicken Fingerz for a salad that is a perfect combination of the vibrant and the familiar.

“For The Zensation, we use four unique ingredients that must be inventoried, prepped, and monitored daily,” Gamble said. “The build is a different process than our typical salads, and it requires training and diligent reinforcement. But it’s worth it, as there is nothing more rewarding than bringing back a fan favorite and making our guests happy.”

Over the years, The Zensation Zalad has reappeared on the Zaxby’s menu as a limited-time-only option and continues to be the brand’s most requested item. It is made to order with hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz, freshly chopped mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots and crispy wonton strips, all topped with Asian slaw and drizzled with a honey sesame glaze. It is served with Citrus Vinaigrette dressing and a vegetable egg roll.

For a refreshing beverage option, Zaxby’s suggests pairing The Zensation Zalad with its exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle® mix, Southern Peach Fizzle.

Zaxby’s currently operates in 17 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

