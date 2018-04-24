Zaxby’s Announces New Chief Marketing Officer

Joel Bulger

Athens, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Zaxby’s Franchising LLC is excited to announce that Joel Bulger has joined the company as the company’s first Chief Marketing Officer. In this new role, Joel will lead the marketing team to strengthen digital and social platforms and drive results through advertising and strategic partnerships.

“We took our time finding the ideal candidate,” said CEO and co-founder Zach McLeroy. “After an extensive search, we are confident that Joel is the right person to help take Zaxby’s branding and marketing to the next level.”

Joel is a 25-year industry veteran, most recently serving as Johnny Rockets’ chief marketing officer. Before that, he held senior marketing leadership positions with several restaurant brands, including Wendy’s, Church’s Chicken, Moe’s Southwest Grill, and Darden Restaurants.

Joel has a B.A. in Journalism and Advertising from the University of Georgia and holds an M.B.A. in International Business from Mercer University’s Stetson School of Business and Economics.

“I’m excited to join the Zaxby’s family,” Joel said. “Even when I lived on the west coast, I remained a fan. It’s an amazing brand with a history of quality, culture and growth.”

