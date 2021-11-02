Zaxby’s Adds New Restaurant Experience to Jasper, Alabama

New 106 Carl Cannon Blvd. Zaxby’s opening on Monday

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Zaxby’s , the premium quick-service restaurant known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces will open its newest restaurant at 106 Carl Cannon Blvd., in Jasper, Alabama. The new Zaxby’s is owned and operated by Chris Thornton, owner of Coal Bird, Inc. and is scheduled to open for drive-thru guests on Monday, Nov. 08, 2021.

“Our team is thrilled to offer the Jasper community a new restaurant experience with delicious hand-breaded chicken and more,” said Thornton, a seasoned Zaxby’s licensee. “We love to call Alabama home and are tremendously excited to meet and serve everyone in the Jasper community.”

The new 3,715 square-foot farmhouse-style restaurant will have indoor seating available for 70 guests. The new building will feature environmental-friendly LED lighting through-out, power outlets at every table so guests can recharge their electronic devices and a new double drive-thru layout for faster pickup. Customers may order online via zaxbys.com as well as through the Zaxby’s app available for download on Google Play and the App Store . Guests may also order through their third-party delivery of choice.

An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s serves fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz and wings tossed in a variety of nine sauces. The menu will feature the recently introduced limited time offer, the ‘Great 8’ Boneless Wings meal, along with the award-winning Signature Sandwich and fresh baked double chocolate chunk, chocolate chip and white chocolate macadamia nut cookies. Zaxby’s Fanz can also enjoy a variety of rewards through the upgraded loyalty program, Zax Fanz Club. New Fanz can enjoy a Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich for free when downloading the app for the first time.

“We’ll be adding about 35 new team members to our staff. Those interested in joining our team may apply at zaxbyscareer.applicantstack.com ,” Thornton said.

This will be the 92 Zaxby’s location in Alabama and the second location in Jasper.

About Zaxby’s

Founded in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s iconic Signature Sandwich won Thrillist’s 2021 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

