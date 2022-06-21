Zaxby’s Adds First San Antonio Location to Texas Footprint

New Alamo Ranch Pkwy. Zaxby’s opening on Monday, June 27

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Zaxby’s , the premium quick-service restaurant known for its Chicken Fingerz

, wings and signature sauces, is expanding its Texas operations with the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio, Texas located at 11903 Alamo Ranch Pkwy. The new Zaxby’s is location 11 in Texas owned and operated by Avants Management Group (AMG). The San Antonio restaurant will open for drive-thru and dine-in on Monday, June 27.

“The Lone Star State has given Zaxby’s a BIG Texas welcome in recent years, and with the opening of our Alamo Ranch Parkway location, we look forward to continuing to enjoy the support of the local community while delivering exceptional service and our indescribably good chicken,” said Melissa Crowe, vice president at AMG.

The new 2,874 square-foot farmhouse-style restaurant will have indoor seating available for 56 guests and features state-of-the-art technology and a new store design to improve operational efficiencies. Customers will experience expedited drive-thru service with a new, y-shaped double drive-thru layout for faster pay and pickup. An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s serves fresh, prepared-at-order Chicken Fingerz and wings tossed in a variety of nine sauces. The menu also features the Signature Club Sandwich, the brand’s iconic Fried Pickles and fresh Zalads.

Brand “fanz” may order Fried Pickles with any meal or as a stand-alone snack online or in the Zaxby’s app. Customers may sign up for Zax Fanz Club, available on zaxbys.com and for download on Google Play and the App Store , for rewards and free food. New fans will enjoy a free Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich when downloading the app and signing up for the rewards program for the first time. Third-party delivery will also be available at the new location through Doordash, GrubHub and UberEats.

AMG is a Zaxby’s licensee headquartered in Athens, Georgia and employs over 1,000 crew members at 34 Zaxby’s restaurants in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. AMG owns and operates 11 Zaxby’s in Texas, including Buda, Cibolo, Cedar Park, College Station, Killeen, New Braunfels, Pflugerville, Round Rock, San Antonio, San Marcos and Temple. The licensee group has additional plans for growth in the state.

“Our restaurant will bring 60 new jobs to the area and provide new team members with career advancement opportunities in a fast-paced, friendly atmosphere,” Crowe added. Interested applicants may visit zaxbysamg.com/joinourteam or stop by the restaurant for more information.

About Zaxby’s

Founded in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s iconic Signature Sandwich won Thrillist’s 2022 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich for the second year in a row. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 18 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

Media Contact:

Jacob Teetzmann

Tombras

423-494-3673

jteetzmann@tombras.com

More from Zaxby’s

The post Zaxby’s Adds First San Antonio Location to Texas Footprint first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.