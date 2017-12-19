Zagat Announces 2017 Top US Food Cities

Kismet Los Angeles

The once reliable triumvirate of NYC + Chicago + New Orleans clearly no longer holds when discussing the Zagat top US food cities. Indeed, 2016 actually saw D.C. startlingly take the top spot.

And, certainly even more surprisingly, yesterday’s announcement of the 2017 Top 30 found – yes – Los Angeles grabbing top honors. Indeed, the city whose restaurants were once much more concerned with dress size than innovation, has been dazzling the palettes of locals and visitors. They cited Jordan Kahn’s controversial, experimental Vespertine, the opening of LA’s first Eataly, Dominique Ansel’s new 189 (his first full service restaurant) and standouts like Rossoblu, Felix Trattoria and Kismet. April Bloomfield’s eagerly anticipated LA arrival, The Hearth & Hound, was tainted, of course, by partner Ken Friedman’s sexual misconduct allegations back home at NYC’s Spotted Pig.

Chicago did come in at #3 – just behind Austin – and New Orleans at #8. In between, Denver, Seattle, D.C. and Charleston were all wowing them in 2017. Atlanta and San Francisco rounded out the top 10, with New York City all the way down at 15.

Proof of foodie fickleness? Pittsburgh, which was #1 in 2015, was nowhere to be found on this year’s list.

Rossoblu

