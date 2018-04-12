Z Bar plans to make a splash on Michigan Avenue in June

A city can’t have too many rooftop bars, apparently. The Peninsula Chicago hotel (108 E. Superior St.), which already has one pretty nifty outdoor environment in The Terrace, is about to add another.

Z Bar, which will sit two levels above The Terrace (you’ll be able view the latter from the former, but that’s not the big attraction), is aiming for an early June opening with a globally inspired lineup of cocktails, wine and food.

“We’re looking to create cocktails from all over the world,” said bar director Ben Robertson, “using recipes from Japan, Sweden, Mexico and so on. I want international visitors to say, ‘This drink is from my home!’”

The wine list will be similarly globe-trotting, Robertson said, featuring bottles from less-well-known regions, along with more-familiar U.S. and European wines.

The outdoor patio will offer views of Michigan Avenue, the Water Tower and Lake Michigan, but the visuals will be equally compelling inside. Guests will access Z Bar via dedicated elevators decorated to evoke the forest, Robertson said, and that’s just the start of the transportive design.

“The decor will be like an exploration, a journey,” Robertson said. “As you exit the elevator to the host area, each space will convey a sense of different areas of the world. It’s going to be very sophisticated. The architectural elements, the textures — it’ll be kind of overwhelming. The renderings I’ve seen have been remarkable.”

Z Bar is named for the hotel’s longtime general manager Maria Zec, the first woman general manager for the entire Peninsula Hotel Group.

Follow Z Bar’s progress at zbarchicago.com

