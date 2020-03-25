Yum! Brands Implements Next Phase of COVID-19 Response

Globally Focused on Employees, Low-Contact Options for Customers and Support for Franchisees and Communities

Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today provided an update on the next phase of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Working together, we can limit the spread of COVID-19 while offering convenient, affordable food in a low contact environment,” said David Gibbs, CEO Yum! Brands. “But our employees – like millions of others – are worried and our franchisees are under stress. We need to support them so they can be there for our customers. As the situation changes rapidly, KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill will keep finding ways to help.”

The next phase of Yum! Brands’ COVID-19 response includes the following:

1. Supporting Impacted Employees

As employees worry about the pandemic’s impact on their lives, Yum! Brands is enhancing the benefits available to them during this difficult time.

Yum! Brands is launching a global medical relief fund to provide financial support for restaurant employees at company and franchise-owned stores who are diagnosed with or who are caring for someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

In U.S. company-owned KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill restaurants, the Company will pay employees who are required to stay at home, or who work at a restaurant that is closed, for their scheduled or regularly scheduled hours during their time away from work. Yum! is actively working with its franchise partners to encourage a similar approach.

2. Keeping Restaurants Open Safely and with Low-Contact Options

As the COVID-19 situation evolves, KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill are focused on making food safely available in a low-contact, convenient way that protects both customers and employees, following local government and public health guidance.

The Company has further strengthened its already stringent hygiene, cleaning and sanitation procedures and has shifted to low-contact options for customers around the world:

KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill are focused on making food available safely and with low contact through delivery, drive-thru or curbside pick-up, where available, for customers and employees, which is critical in a social distancing environment.

Pizza Hut is now offering Contactless Delivery in the U.S. and 48 countries internationally, where customers can request online or through Pizza Hut’s mobile app to have their pizza left at the door upon delivery.

In the U.S., KFC and Taco Bell also offer Contactless Delivery through the Grubhub partnership.

3. Help for Franchise Business Owners

Yum! Brands’ owner-operators, a driving force in the economy, are managing through a period of unprecedented disruption. To this end, the Company established a Global Franchise Health and COVID-19 Support Team to help KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill franchisees navigate business continuity.

In the U.S and internationally, the Company is working with franchisees who need access to more capital and are in good standing to provide assistance, including grace periods for certain near-term payments where necessary. In the U.S., the Company is also allowing franchisees to defer all 2020 capital obligations for remodels and new unit development through the end of the year.

4. Giving Back to Communities

Around the world, Yum! and its brands are working to serve front-line workers, families and communities impacted by COVID-19. In the U.S. and internationally, the Yum! Foundation is providing financial support to more than 20 food banks.

Highlights in the U.S. include:

KFC is donating to its existing charity partner, Blessings in a Backpack, to help feed 100,000 children affected by mandatory school closures across the U.S. The brand is also delivering buckets of chicken to healthcare workers and hospitals in its hometown. More information is here .

. Pizza Hut is providing pizzas to front-line healthcare workers and essential personnel. With partner First Book, Pizza Hut is providing books to families in need and kids at home through its longstanding BOOK IT! program. More information is here .

. Taco Bell is deploying its Taco Truck to feed front-line healthcare workers and other essential personnel and donating to local food banks. The brand’s latest measures can be viewed here .

. The Habit Burger Grill is providing free meals to the medical community, first responders and volunteers through its food trucks and the Second Harvest Food Bank.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has over 50,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories primarily operating the company’s brands – KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell – global leaders of the global leaders of the chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. The Company’s family of brands also includes The Habit Burger Grill, a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. Worldwide, the Yum! Brands system opens over nine new restaurants per day on average, making it a leader in global retail development. In 2019, Yum! Brands was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index and ranked among the top 100 Best Corporate Citizens by Corporate Responsibility Magazine.

