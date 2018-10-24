Your vote counts! Help pick the finalists in Tribune's annual Holiday Cookie Contest

It’s time to vote! For cookies.

All the submissions are in, and the voting has begun in the Chicago Tribune’s annual Holiday Cookie Contest.

Contestants are competing for cash prizes and bragging rights, plus a visit to the Tribune’s test kitchen.

You can vote online for your favorites from Wednesday through Nov. 1. Then the 15 highest vote-getters will be invited to bring their cookies to the Tribune for judging Nov. 5.

Vote early and often — you can vote once a day — on the contest page: chicagotribune.com/cookie. The winning cookies will be announced online and in print Dec. 5, in our annual Holiday Cookie Contest story.

Don’t see your recipe? Some entries may not have reached the Tribune. If you submitted an entry but do not see your recipe online, please contact Joe Gray promptly at 312-222-3532 or jxgray@chicagotribune.com.

