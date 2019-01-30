Your View: Want to save Lehigh Valley farmland? Buy more locally grown food.

By now, many people have started the New Year with a resolution to develop healthy habits. It's possible that you've already given up on the resolution you made earlier in the month. Need an easy, enjoyable - and actually tasty - New Year's resolution that you can keep? Why not commit to purchasing more local food, say 20 percent of your monthly food bill in 2019?

An awesome community of first-generation local farmers and food producers in the Lehigh Valley exists here to help you. They produce an unbelievable array of products for you to make a healthy diet 365 days a year.

The food they produce is more nutrient-rich than the food that has traveled thousands of miles to get to your plate. Furthermore, whether labeled as organic or not, much of what local producers provide is grown without chemicals, making it better for both your body and the environment.

These farmers are already producing a wide variety of delicious fruits, vegetables, baked goods and beverages, but they could produce more as demand dictates.

Since the warehouse boom began, a drive through the Lehigh Valley reveals vanishing farmland, a sight that is increasingly disturbing to many people.

Growing the local food economy through supporting local food and beverage producers has the potential to not only transform your health but also the health of the region. Keeping local farms economically viable will preserve some of the rural vistas that are so important to the identity of this region.

Local food is a real industry that provides increasing economic and land use benefits to the region. Although they represent a powerful force for good, first-generation farmers have been almost invisible to the mainstream of people in this area.

Get to know them, and you will meet an interesting array of people, some with master's degrees and past careers that may include a former architect, IT professional, scientist or commercial banker. Sadly, they are known only to the 2 percent of the population who frequent farmers markets and travel out to farms and farm stands.

While farmers markets provide enjoyable entertainment and a way to connect with your local farmers, they may not represent the future of purchasing local food. Many people prefer the convenience of the 24-hour grocery store and will not adjust their schedule to attend a market during one three-hour window of time per week. For this and other reasons, new strategies for distributing local food are being developed.

We are at the point in the Lehigh Valley where we must go beyond the direct "farmer to eater" farmers market model. We must reach forward to develop a model that brings local food distribution to the next level, developing a robust local food distribution system.

For the convenience of consumers, we need more farm stores, neighborhood grocery stores that offer local produce and online stores with delivery options. These stores could have a full lineup of products from a variety of farms and producers to meet and exceed the needs of both the farmers and customers.

To provide an even greater number of people with local food, we also need to meet the needs of the institutional buyers.

A regional network of food hubs - aggregation locations that provide one location for a number of producers to drop off their products - will permit institutional buyers like schools, colleges, hospitals and senior residential facilities the convenience of making one phone call to place an order, having one delivery truck arrive with the order and receiving one invoice.

Only when local food distribution is scaled up throughout the region will we be able to save precious farmland and support farmers in a truly impactful way for the future of the Lehigh Valley.

There is a perception that buying local food directly from farmers is much more expensive than buying food at a grocery store. Please permit us to clear that up.

Eating a clean, fresh, healthy diet is more expensive than eating junk food, no matter from where you source your food. Greens that were cut the same morning that you purchased from a local farmer will last three times as long as greens shipped in from California, losing their nutrients along the way.

Some products, such as meat from local producers, are more expensive because the animals are treated more humanely. Inhumane and often cruel practices at concentrated animal feeding operations are how cheap meat finds its way to your table. You get what you pay for. You can either pay for the fresh, locally produced food in a healthy diet now, or pay the doctor bills later. Eating the healthiest diet you can find is an investment in your health and well-being.

This year do a Google search. Find a farm or farmers market near you. Mark their hours on your schedule and commit to visiting them each week to spend 20 percent or more of your food budget. Local producers are all around. Go meet them and get some local food, cook it and enjoy.

Joyce Marin is owner of Marin Consulting and Macungie Mountain Herb Farm. Nicole Shelly is co-owner of Local Food Market LV.