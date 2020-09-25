  1. Home
Your View: Bring Austin Tice, my journalist brother trapped in Syria, home by Thanksgiving

September 25, 2020 | 8:54am
From www.mcall.com
By
Jacob Tice

Op-ed: My brother Austin asked me to go to Syria with him. Four months later, he was taken.