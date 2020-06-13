Rick Kintzel
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Your View by Allentown councilwoman Ce-Ce Gerlach: ‘Not being a racist is not enough’

June 13, 2020 | 8:00am
From www.mcall.com
By
Ce-Ce Gerlach
Rick Kintzel

Op-ed: Race matters. As a biracial person, I have witnessed how race impacts everyday life.