Your taste buds will travel the globe at Allentown's West End World of Food Festival

Enjoy international cuisine, live music, crafts and more at the fourth annual West End World of Food Festival, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday in Allentown’s West End Theatre District.

The free, rain-or-shine block party, on 19th Street between Liberty and Allen, celebrates Allentown’s diverse cultural community and is organized by the West End Alliance, a nonprofit neighborhood development organization.

More than a dozen regional food vendors include Bananarama, Cactus Blue, Caribbean Noodles, Donut NV, Dump ‘n Roll, Jerkies Jamaican BBQ, Josie’s Fancy Funnels, Little Mike’s Fine Foods, Madi’s on a Roll, Puertorican Culture Preservation, Sherri’s Crab Cakes, The Smith Homestead Kitchen, Take a Taco, The Taza Truck and Wow Wagon Food Truck.

There also will be beer and wine, packaged food vendors, children’s activities (face painting, caricature drawings, more) and music by School of Rock (11 a.m.), Emily’s Toybox (1 p.m.), M80 (4 p.m.) and The Large Flowerheads (7 p.m.).

Food-eating contests include doughnuts from Mary Ann Donut Kitchen (12:30-1 p.m.), spinach balls from Wert’s Cafe (3:30-4 p.m.) and chocolate cake from Madeline’s on Liberty (6:30-7 p.m.).

Info: westendworldoffoodfestival.com.

