Your Tailgate Game is LAME! Unless it includes a Bojangles’ Big Bo Box

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Before you take that tray of finger sandwiches to your next tailgate, listen up!

With Bojangles’ (NASDAQ: BOJA) savory menu of game day favorites and our status as the Tailgating Authority, it’s easy to see why thousands of sports fans across the Southeast trust Bojangles’ for all their tailgating needs.

Bojangles’ Big Bo Boxes, including our popular 12-piece Super Tailgate and 20-piece Jumbo Tailgate, can conquer the appetites of even your hungriest buddies. Your tailgate is awesome if it includes:

Bojangles’ flavorful, hand-breaded bone-in chicken in 8, 12, or 20-piece tailgate specials;

Your choice of our home-style picnic fixin’s, including Bojangles’ popular Seasoned Fries, Dirty Rice®, Cajun Pintos®, Macaroni ‘n Cheese, and Green Beans;

Our hot, made from scratch buttermilk biscuits;

Refreshing Bojangles’ Legendary Iced Tea®;

Plus, all the cups, plates and utensils you’ll need to feed the crew.

Don’t forget to share your tailgating traditions or superstitions using #LongLiveTheTailgate on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram (@Bojangles1977). And, visit Bojangles.com/LongLiveTheTailgate for DIY tailgate hacks on Bojangles’ menu items, a chance to win a VIP experience for two to the Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship, epic video content and more.

“Some of the so-called tailgate offers you see in the marketplace are so skimpy. You just shouldn’t bring deli sandwiches to a tailgate,” said Randy Poindexter, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Bojangles’. “Bojangles’ has been transforming game day tailgates for years. So, whether you’re enjoying your favorite high school, college or pro team, make sure a Big Bo Box is alongside for the win.”

You can sweeten your tailgate by adding our Football-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits® to your order. Bo-Berry Biscuits make tailgating with friends even sweeter. These made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits feature Bojangles’ Bo-Berries baked right inside and are topped with a delectably sweet vanilla icing. Football-Shaped Bo-Berries are available for a limited time at participating locations.

About Bojangles’, Inc.

Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles’ serves menu items such as delicious, famous chicken, made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits, flavorful fixin’s and Legendary Iced Tea®. At June 25, 2017, Bojangles’ had 740 system-wide restaurants, of which 314 were company-operated and 426 were franchised restaurants, primarily located in the Southeastern United States. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of known and unknown risks, assumptions, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. We undertake no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise than as required under the federal securities laws.

Media Contact:

Cliff Cermak

Bojangles’ PR & Media Relations

704-519-2126

ccermak@bojangles.com