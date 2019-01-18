Your storm survival kit: Milk and eggs are fine, but here's what you really need

As soon as the Valley hears the words "snow" or "ice," we hit the supermarkets like a military invasion, grabbing all the bread, milk and toilet paper.
And those items are important during a storm. But if you lose power, it's going to be pretty hard to make your eggs. And you can't live on bread alone.
Forecasters are predicting another whopper of a storm this weekend. Here's a full list of foods, supplies and tips you should consider getting as you prepare for the storm. (Even if that forecast changes, which it probably will, it's still a good idea to have these items at home because we have a lot of winter left.)
Foods and culinary supplies
It's best to stock up on non-perishable foods that don't require cooking in the event you lose power:
- Ready-to-eat canned meats (tuna is a good choice), fruits, vegetables and a can opener
- Protein or fruit bars
- Dry cereal or granola
- Nut butters: Peanut, almond or cashew butter all are a filling source of protein. (For those with nut allergies, consider alternatives such as sunflower seed butter or soy nut butter.
- Dried fruit
- Fresh produce: Bananas, apples, pears, oranges, carrots, cucumbers and avocados all do well without refrigeration.
- Canned juices
- Non-perishable pasteurized milk
- Food for infants
- Trail mix
- Bread (for sandwiches)
- Bottled water for three days (count all the people in your household and figure out that amount). Include your pets as well (water for three days)
- Pet food: Make sure you have enough for at least three days
Food safety during a storm or power outage
- Keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible.
- The refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours if it is unopened.
- Refrigerated or frozen foods should be kept at 40° F or below for proper food storage. Check the temperature in your fridge to see if it has become too warm.
- Refrigerated food should be safe as long as the power was out for no more than 4 hours.
- Discard any perishable food (such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs or leftovers) that has been above 40° F for two hours or more.
- More info: https://www.ready.gov/food
Other supplies/preparations
- Medications: If you or anyone in your family requires daily medication, make sure you have a good stock, at least three days' worth, before the storm hits.
- Have extra batteries for flashlights.
- Create an emergency supply kit for your car. Include jumper cables, sand, a flashlight, warm clothes, blankets, bottled water, and non-perishable snacks. Keep the gas tank full.
- Have all your pet supplies stocked, including medications, vitamins, carrier, litter and leashes.
- Make sure your phones and other mobile devices are charged.
- Prepare and maintain an emergency kit with food, water, medication and any pet supplies you may need.
- Review and update your emergency plan: Go over with your family how you will get to a safe place; how you will contact one another; how you will get back together; and what you will do in different situations.
- Install or check your existing carbon monoxide alarms outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home to protect against CO poisoning.
Power outage tips
- Outages can be reported by online at pplelectric.com, by texting "Outage" to TXTPPL (898775) or by phone at 1-800-342-5775. There's also an outage map at pplelectric.com/outage.
- Flashlights are safer than candles to light room so avoid using candles.
- Unplug sensitive home electronics. Turn off ovens and space heaters that may have been on when the outage occurred.
- Stay away from any downed wires and assume all downed wires are energized.
- If you use a portable generator, never operate it in your home, garage or any enclosed area where deadly carbon monoxide fumes can accumulate.
- Never use charcoal grills or camp stoves indoors to cook or stay warm.
Stephanie Sigafoos contributed to this story.
DETAILS
Find a list of simple and practical steps at http://www.ready.gov/make-a-plan
jsheehan@mcall.com
Twitter @jenwsheehan
610-820-6628