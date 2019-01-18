Your storm survival kit: Milk and eggs are fine, but here's what you really need

As soon as the Valley hears the words "snow" or "ice," we hit the supermarkets like a military invasion, grabbing all the bread, milk and toilet paper.

And those items are important during a storm. But if you lose power, it's going to be pretty hard to make your eggs. And you can't live on bread alone.

Forecasters are predicting another whopper of a storm this weekend. Here's a full list of foods, supplies and tips you should consider getting as you prepare for the storm. (Even if that forecast changes, which it probably will, it's still a good idea to have these items at home because we have a lot of winter left.)

Foods and culinary supplies

It's best to stock up on non-perishable foods that don't require cooking in the event you lose power:

Ready-to-eat canned meats (tuna is a good choice), fruits, vegetables and a can opener

Protein or fruit bars

Dry cereal or granola

Nut butters: Peanut, almond or cashew butter all are a filling source of protein. (For those with nut allergies, consider alternatives such as sunflower seed butter or soy nut butter.

Dried fruit

Fresh produce: Bananas, apples, pears, oranges, carrots, cucumbers and avocados all do well without refrigeration.

Canned juices

Non-perishable pasteurized milk

Food for infants

Trail mix

Bread (for sandwiches)

Bottled water for three days (count all the people in your household and figure out that amount). Include your pets as well (water for three days)

Pet food: Make sure you have enough for at least three days

Food safety during a storm or power outage

Keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible.

The refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours if it is unopened.

Refrigerated or frozen foods should be kept at 40° F or below for proper food storage. Check the temperature in your fridge to see if it has become too warm.

Refrigerated food should be safe as long as the power was out for no more than 4 hours.

Discard any perishable food (such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs or leftovers) that has been above 40° F for two hours or more.

More info: https://www.ready.gov/food

Other supplies/preparations

Medications: If you or anyone in your family requires daily medication, make sure you have a good stock, at least three days' worth, before the storm hits.

Have extra batteries for flashlights.

Create an emergency supply kit for your car. Include jumper cables, sand, a flashlight, warm clothes, blankets, bottled water, and non-perishable snacks. Keep the gas tank full.

Have all your pet supplies stocked, including medications, vitamins, carrier, litter and leashes.

Make sure your phones and other mobile devices are charged.

Prepare and maintain an emergency kit with food, water, medication and any pet supplies you may need.

Review and update your emergency plan: Go over with your family how you will get to a safe place; how you will contact one another; how you will get back together; and what you will do in different situations.

Install or check your existing carbon monoxide alarms outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home to protect against CO poisoning.

Power outage tips

Outages can be reported by online at pplelectric.com, by texting "Outage" to TXTPPL (898775) or by phone at 1-800-342-5775. There's also an outage map at pplelectric.com/outage.

Flashlights are safer than candles to light room so avoid using candles.

Unplug sensitive home electronics. Turn off ovens and space heaters that may have been on when the outage occurred.

Stay away from any downed wires and assume all downed wires are energized.

If you use a portable generator, never operate it in your home, garage or any enclosed area where deadly carbon monoxide fumes can accumulate.

Never use charcoal grills or camp stoves indoors to cook or stay warm.

Stephanie Sigafoos contributed to this story.

Find a list of simple and practical steps at http://www.ready.gov/make-a-plan

