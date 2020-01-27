Your Pie Welcomes New CEO, CMO and Six New Locations in Q4 2019

Build-Your-Own-Pizza Brand Closes 2019 with 74 Locations Across 19 States

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Your Pie , the original fast-casual pizza brand, announced significant growth for the fourth quarter of 2019, boasting a total of six new restaurants across the U.S. These Q4 additions bring the brand’s total footprint to 74 locations across 19 states.

Between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, Your Pie opened new restaurants in Blacksburg, Virginia; Lumberton, NC; and Buford, Evans, Marietta and Griffin, Georgia. The brand plans to continue expanding in these and other states in 2020.

During the fourth quarter, Your Pie also doubled down on strategy and vision for the future with the transition of Dave McDougall from Chief Operating Officer to Chief Executive Officer. With tenured industry experience, including executive roles with Back Yard Burgers, NexCen (now Global Franchise Group), FOCUS Brands and more, McDougall leads Your Pie’s brand strategy and direction, identifying priorities, managing resources and aligning operational excellence with brand mission, culture and values at every level.

“We’re proud of where we’ve been as a brand, but we’re also looking eagerly toward the future of Your Pie,” said Founder and President Drew French. “Dave is a forward-thinking leader adept at creating strategies that support our existing stores while also prioritizing the longevity of our brand. I’m excited to see Your Pie flourish under Dave’s leadership in 2020 and in the years to come.”

Your Pie also welcomed Lisa Dimson as its first-ever Chief Marketing Officer, as well as Ashley Williams as Director of Training. Dimson brings more than 15 years of restaurant marketing experience with brands like Yum! Brands, Arby’s Restaurant Group and Tropical Smoothie Cafe LLC, while Williams’ background includes a 13-year stint in training and operations at Outback Steakhouse.

“At Your Pie, we challenge ourselves to continue innovating and improving year after year, and getting the right people into the right roles is a huge part of that,” French said. “Lisa and Ashley bring a fresh energy and expertise that has inspired corporate team members and franchise owners alike for the year ahead.”

Between Jan. 1 and March 31, Your Pie plans to open around five new stores, including expansion in Georgia, Florida and Virginia, as well as the brand’s first Arkansas location.

Your Pie was founded in 2008 by culinary entrepreneur Drew French, who aimed to create a first-of-its-kind restaurant concept offering high quality, brick-oven pizza at incredible speed. While family recipes and Italian culture helped lay the foundation for its processes and exceptional quality, Your Pie has continued to build upon this foundation with new ingredients, innovative recipes and endless choices to create a pizza experience with traditional roots, but a flair all its own.

About Your Pie

Your Pie is the world’s originator of the fast casual, brick-oven, customized personal pizza category. The brand was founded by Drew French in 2008 and is inspired by family recipes from the Italian island of Ischia. Your Pie uses hand-tossed dough, fresh ingredients, homemade pizza sauces and salad dressings, and offers vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free pizzas, in addition to traditional pizzas, chopped salads and paninis. The brand also offers local craft beer, wine and Italian-style gelato pairings. Your Pie has more than 70 locations open across the United States and an additional 50 locations in development. For more information about Your Pie or franchising opportunities, please visit www.yourpie.com .

