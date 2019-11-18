Your Pie Names Former COO Dave McDougall as CEO

The Original Fast-Casual Pizza Brand Announces New Leadership, Vision for Future

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Your Pie , the original fast-casual pizza brand, is proud to announce that Dave McDougall has transitioned from Chief Operating Officer to Chief Executive Officer.

McDougall joined Your Pie in December 2018, bringing more than 30 years of experience in franchise operations, development and expansion, including executive roles with organizations such as Back Yard Burgers, NexCen Brands, FOCUS Brands and more. Since joining Your Pie, McDougall has spearheaded initiatives across all departments, including operations, marketing, technology, branding and culture.

“Your Pie is a remarkable organization, due in large part to its talented and passionate team,” McDougall said. “I joined Your Pie as the brand was celebrating its 10th anniversary and have enjoyed the opportunity to help set the course for its second decade. We’ve made tremendous strides in the past year, and I’m eager to continue growing the brand, supporting franchise owners and creating unique experiences for guests. I see tremendous potential in Your Pie and this sector of the industry and look forward to the impact we’ll have in the years to come.”

As CEO, McDougall is responsible for setting Your Pie’s strategy and direction, identifying brand priorities, managing resources and aligning operational excellence with brand mission, culture and values at every level.

Bucky Cook, former CEO, will now serve in an advisory capacity, continuing to support the brand’s growth and development while consulting on high-level strategy.

“We hired Dave a year ago for the purpose of continuity planning,” Cook said. “We did not have a specific timeline in mind, but as we began moving toward the close of 2019, we felt the timing was right to make the transition. Our leadership team and board have been impressed with Dave since day one, and we are confident that this move will benefit Your Pie at every level of the organization. I look forward to the future of Your Pie and will continue to be available to Dave and the team for support and strategic advisement.”

Your Pie currently operates more than 70 locations across the United States, boasting four new franchise openings since the start of the fourth quarter with more to come by year’s end. In addition to maintaining development momentum, the brand’s Q4 priorities include streamlining technological integration and elevating marketing strategy for 2020.

Your Pie was founded in 2008 by culinary entrepreneur Drew French, who aimed to create a first-of-its-kind restaurant concept offering high quality, brick-oven pizza at incredible speed. While family recipes and Italian culture helped lay the foundation for its processes and exceptional quality, Your Pie has continued to build upon this foundation with new ingredients, innovative recipes and endless choices to create a pizza experience with traditional roots, but a flair all its own.

“When Dave came on as COO last December, we felt his impact immediately,” French said. “It was the start of a new chapter at Your Pie. With decades of leadership experience in the restaurant franchise industry, Dave brought wisdom and foresight to the Your Pie brand while always respecting the mission, values and culture that define us. We’re 11 years in, but in a lot of ways we’re just getting started. Dave sees the tremendous potential that lies ahead for Your Pie and has the expertise to get us there. We’re excited for what’s ahead under his leadership.”

About Your Pie

Your Pie is the world’s originator of the fast casual, brick oven, customized personal pizza category. The brand was founded by Drew French in 2008 and is inspired by family recipes from the Italian island of Ischia. Your Pie offers personal pizzas, chopped salads, baked pasta and hot paninis, made with fresh ingredients and housemade sauces and dressings. The brand also offers vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options, as well as local craft beer, wine and Italian-style gelato pairings. Your Pie has more than 70 locations open across 18 states and nearly 50 locations in development. For more information about Your Pie or franchising opportunities, visit www.yourpie.com .

