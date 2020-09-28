Your Pie Introduces Newest Craft Series Menu Selection





Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Your Pie , the nation’s first fast-casual pizza franchise, announced its latest Craft Series menu selections, which include several items featuring a combination of sweet and spicy tastes.

The Craft Series has been a seasonal feature of the Your Pie menu since the brand’s inception in 2008. The latest Craft Series offerings launch on September 28 and will be available for a limited time only at Your Pie restaurants across the country through the end of the year.

Here are the featured items on Your Pie’s latest Craft Series menu:

Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza – This 10-inch pizza features marinara and mozzarella topped with pepperoni, sweet peppadew peppers, house-pickled jalapenos, and a sprinkle of feta. It is then topped off with fresh chopped basil and drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey.

Sweet Heat Pepper Pasta – This baked pasta entrée includes penne pasta and marinara, tossed with sweet peppadew peppers, pepperoni, house pickled jalapenos, and melted mozzarella. It is sprinkled with feta and freshly chopped basil and drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey.

Kickin’ Pepperoni Sticks – These cheese sticks, which can be served as an appetizer or snack, include pepperoni, house-pickled jalapenos and mozzarella, and are drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey.

Almond Berry Crisp Gelato – The plant-based/vegan gelato features sweet strawberries blended with creamy oat milk and crunchy roasted almonds.

Prices for each vary by location. The Hot Honey Pepperoni pizza and Sweet Heat Pepper Pasta ranges from $8.49 to $9.99. The Kickin’ Pepperoni Sticks are available from $5.49 to $5.99. Price for the Almond Berry Crisp Gelato varies by size, ranging from $1.99 to $4.99.

“We have a comprehensive selection of menu items in our latest Craft Series, covering pizza, pasta, appetizers and desserts,” said Lisa Dimson, Chief Marketing Officer of Your Pie. “This Craft Series includes several items featuring pepperoni, marinara and mozzarella with jalapenos and drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey to give it a spicy and sweet flavor. Our customers will love this unique taste the remainder of the year.”

For more information about Your Pie and the current Craft Series, please visit https://yourpie.com .

About Your Pie

Your Pie was founded in 2008 by culinary entrepreneur Drew French, who aimed to create a first-of-its-kind restaurant concept offering high-quality, brick-oven pizza at incredible speed. While family recipes and Italian culture helped lay the foundation for its processes and exceptional quality, Your Pie has continued to build upon this foundation with new ingredients, innovative recipes, and endless choices to create a pizza experience with traditional roots, but a flair all its own.

Media Contact:

Kevin Behan

kbehan@919marketing.com

919-459-3595

The post Your Pie Introduces Newest Craft Series Menu Selection first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.