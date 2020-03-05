Your Pie Celebrates the Power of Community With ‘Inpire’ Themed Pi(e) Day Event

Fast Casual Pizza Brand Partners with Local Charities Nationwide for Annual March 14 Celebration

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Your Pie will host its 12th annual Pi(e) Day event on March 14 to celebrate the world’s favorite mathematical constant, Pi. This year’s event, dubbed ‘Inspire,’ will feature $3.14 pizza deals as well as local charity partnerships at participating Your Pie locations across the U.S.

Your Pie launched its annual Pi(e) Day promotion in 2009 as a way to give back to its guests with 10-inch pizzas for the price of Pi ($3.14). For this year’s Inspire event, the brand will maximize the day’s impact by inviting guests to donate to a local charity partner at checkout.

“This year, we wanted to return to our roots,” said Your Pie Founder and President Drew French. “As a brand, our mission is to improve the lives of the Your Pie Family. We do this in small ways every day by creating shareable moments for guests – but we also strive to have an impact beyond our stores’ walls by supporting the local causes that matter most in our communities. This year’s Pi(e) Day theme begs the question: ‘What inspires community?’ and we look forward to answering with action, on March 14 and beyond.”

To redeem the $3.14 pizza deal on Pi(e) Day, guests must claim the offer via the Your Pie Rewards app and present the app at checkout. Guests who download the app before March 14 will also instantly earn 25 points toward a future reward. The Your Pie Rewards app is available for download at yourpie.com/loyalty . Full Pi(e) Day details are available at yourpie.com/piday .

About Your Pie

Your Pie is the world’s originator of the fast casual, brick-oven, customized personal pizza category. The brand was founded by Drew French in 2008 and is inspired by family recipes from the Italian island of Ischia. Your Pie uses hand-tossed dough, fresh ingredients, homemade pizza sauces and salad dressings, and offers vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free pizzas, in addition to traditional pizzas, chopped salads and paninis. The brand also offers local craft beer, wine and Italian-style gelato pairings. Your Pie has more than 75 locations open across the United States and an additional 50 locations in development. For more information about Your Pie or franchising opportunities, please visit www.yourpie.com .

Media Contact:

Molly White

404-510-0491

molly@seesparkgo.com