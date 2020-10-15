Matt Slocum
Your PA election questions answered: How can I be sure my mail-in ballot has been received?

October 15, 2020 | 7:00am
From www.mcall.com
By
Matt Slocum

Voters can check Pennsylvania's online ballot tracker to see if their ballot has been received.