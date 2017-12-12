Your Night + Market Venice update, plus a new Scott Conant restaurant in Vegas

From a new Night + Market in Venice to a “Chopped” judge’s restaurant in Las Vegas, here’s what’s happening in the food and drink world:

Not quite yet: Fans of Kris Yenbamroong’s nam khao tod (crispy rice salad) have been waiting for what seems like forever for the chef to open his Night + Market location in Venice, his third restaurant. When the chef originally announced Night + Market Sahm (“sahm” means three in Thai), the restaurant was projected to open in summer 2016. Last summer came and went. This summer came and went, and still no opening. But the chef did drop a couple more hints about what to expect from the restaurant, located in the former Siam Best space on Lincoln Boulevard. In a recent interview with BirdBrooklyn.com, Yenbamroong said diners can look forward to a pink building (his signature color) and the overall aesthetic his West Hollywood and Silver Lake restaurants have become known for: orange and blue walls, neon signs and floral tablecloths. And Yenbamroong’s wife Sarah also confirmed that the restaurant is scheduled to open in mid- to late January. 2533 Lincoln Blvd., Venice, www.nightmarketsong.com.

Back to downtown: Chefs Walter and Margarita Manzke have signed a lease to open a restaurant in the former Herald Examiner newspaper building in downtown L.A. in 2019. This will be the second downtown opening for the couple, who opened the Filipino rice bowl stall Sari Sari Store at Grand Central Market earlier this year. The Manzkes are also behind the French bistro République in Hancock Park. This is just the first of what is expected to be many retail and mixed-use businesses in the building, which is undergoing renovations. 1111 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, republiquela.com.

Desert spaghetti: Chef, author and restaurateur Scott Conant (he’s also a frequent judge on the Food Network show “Chopped”) is opening a new restaurant in Las Vegas. Masso Osteria is scheduled to open inside the Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa in February. Since stepping away from Scarpetta at the Cosmopolitan earlier this year, Masso Osteria is now his only restaurant in Las Vegas. And Conant’s signature spaghetti dish, pasta al pomodoro, which you can order at his Los Angeles restaurant the Ponte, will be on the menu in Vegas. 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV, www.massoosteria.com.

Meat and potatoes: The next time you’re craving a 32-ounce bone-in rib-eye and an iceberg wedge, you might want to consider heading to Whittier. This is where chef Katsuji Tanabe (who is also behind Mexikosher) has opened a new steakhouse called Nixon Chops & Whiskey with partner Randy Doten. The restaurant is in the space formerly occupied by Seta restaurant. On the menu: Black Angus beef chops; that 32-ounce bone-in rib-eye; and a confit half pig’s head for two, carved by the chef at the table and served with tortillas. There’s a bar, a large private dining room, and a speakeasy at the rear of the restaurant that opens on Wednesday. The restaurant is open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. 13033 Philadelphia St., Whittier, (562) 698-3355, thenixonsteakhouse.com.

Still hungry? Chefs Roy Choi and Daniel Patterson’s Locol locations in Watts and Oakland are taking a holiday break. The restaurants released a statement saying that they are “making improvements, adjustments and tweaks to our stores,” and plan to reopen in the new year. During that time, the Locol catering team will be available for holiday catering. Chef Christina Tosi’s Milk Bar will set up shop at Smorgasburg on Sunday and will be serving Cereal Milk soft serve sundaes. The Milk Bar desserts will be available on the NoMad food truck, which will be parked at the downtown market.

