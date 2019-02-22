Your next can of PBR might be designed by this Chicago artist

For the last five years, Pabst Blue Ribbon has been wrapping its cans with PB-artwork from artists throughout the country — whether you’ve noticed it between sipping suds or not.

Each year, PBR picks three winners: one each for the 12-, 16- and 24-ounce cans. The winner of this year’s 16-ounce design is a hometown hero, graphic designer Kelly Ward, who currently resides in Arlington Heights.

PBR’s Art Can campaign annually solicits can designs from artists nationwide, and the winning designs are eventually printed on millions of cans. The artists also receive a $10,000 cash prize.

Ward, who grew up in Orland Park and has also lived in Roscoe Village, captured the tallboy category with a whimsical design heavy on contour lines that uses the beer’s traditional red, white and blue color scheme.

“I love designing, but (outside of work) I love doing freehand work, just doodling. My style is very much line-heavy, contour lines, and line doodle is my main kind of style,” Ward said.

“(The design) was pretty quick. So I start off by just like, on a piece of paper, I just do these squiggly lines … I went through two different sets of squiggly line drawings at first, then the third one, I started seeing multiple shapes and everything like that, then I just started going.”

Ward’s amorphous, continuous, contoured blue lines trace an array of images across the can, from an American flag to a tiny PBR can, plus a slice of pizza and a city skyline that she said are subliminal nods to Chicago.

“I wanted to display that Pabst Blue Ribbon is an American classic, and it is for everyone, because you’ll have hipsters and skaters in the city drinking it, but then you'll have old farmers and mountain men drinking it too,” she said. “One battle in my head was: ‘Do I touch their logo?’”

Ward ended up tweaking the logo too, and she was obviously rewarded.

“We love how she manages to combine so many aspects into a single design. It looks simple but the more you look at it, the more you discover new details,” Andrew Heard, art brand manager for PBR, wrote in an email.

In her day to day, Ward works for a Chicago-based advertising firm as an art director and admitted the contest offered a “perfect storm” of her creative and professional abilities. You can find her artwork on Instagram via @vinnagelife. Her chosen medium is, almost exclusively, a black Sharpie on yellow Post-it note.

Ward’s cans will hit shelves Oct. 1, 2019. She also confirmed that she is a PBR drinker.

adlukach@chicagotribune.com | @lucheezy

