Your Neighborhood Breakfast Place Finishes 2020 With New Indulgent and Savory Breakfast and Lunch Entrees

Oklahoma City, OK ( RestaurantNews.com ) Jimmy’s Egg® LLC, introduced its new winter seasonal menu featuring a variety of indulgent and savory new flavors. As with all menu items, the new entrees will be available all day so guests can choose exactly what they want, when they want it.

“Our new lineup of hearty entrees was created to appeal to the unique and craveable flavors we know our guests are looking for.” says Kevin Burke, President of Jimmy’s Egg® LLC. “We continue to introduce entrees with bold new flavors like the savory/sweet blend of salted caramel in the new Salted Caramel Pancakes, southwest seasoned beef in the Tres Queso Omelette and BBQ seasoned tots in our new Skillet Tots that we believe our guests will love.” said Burke.

These items are available for a short time through dine in, carry out and online ordering in select locations:

Salted Caramel Ultimate Pancake Combo – Two pancakes with butterscotch chips, salted brown sugar, caramel sauce, and whipped cream. Served with two eggs, two bacon strips and a sausage patty.

Tres Queso Beef Omelette – Southwest seasoned beef, cheddar, and jack cheeses, diced roasted red peppers, drizzled with white queso and pico de gallo; served with two sides.

BBQ Brunch Tots – BBQ seasoned tater tots, two scrambled eggs, diced grilled chicken, bacon, caramelized onions and topped with melted cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce drizzle and cilantro; served with one side.

Smokehouse Tots – BBQ seasoned tater tots, BBQ pulled pork, bacon, grilled onions, cheddar and topped with melted cheddar cheese, BBQ aioli drizzle and green onions; served with one side.

Taco ‘Bout Tots – Tater tots with southwest seasoning, ground beef, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, cilantro with chipotle mayo drizzled on top; served with one side.

About Jimmy’s Egg®:

The first Jimmy’s Egg® was founded by Loc Le and opened its doors for business in Oklahoma City in 1980. Mr. Le grew Jimmy’s Egg® from a single restaurant to the 64-unit chain it is today and remains involved as Chairman of the Board. The restaurant chain has won Best Breakfast awards countless times in multiple markets and recently made headlines in the 2016 Restaurant Business Magazine’s Future 50 as one of the fastest-growing small chains in the U.S.

Jimmy’s Egg® began actively franchising in 2008 and is rapidly expanding to new markets opening both company and franchise restaurants. Jimmy’s Egg expects to open 5-8 new restaurants over the next 12 months in Kansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. For additional information about Jimmy’s Egg franchises visit www.jimmysegg.com . Jimmy’s Egg® is based in Oklahoma City and is privately owned and operated.

