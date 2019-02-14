Your Lehigh Valley guide to chocolate, a treat that seems all the sweeter on Valentine's Day

Chocolate is ubiquitous on Valentine's Day, be it milk, dark, white, molded, assorted, or some other concoction.

The good news is that Pat and Kelly Messman - owners of Chocolate Works at the Madison Farms apartment development in Bethlehem Township - are clearly old pros at preparing for the Valentine's Day rush. They're in their fourth year of running a location that doubles as a storefront and production facility, and business is typically brisk.

The bad news this week were weather reports full of snow, sleet and the dreaded wintry mix, which left the Lehigh Valley coated in ice and threatened to wipe out the onslaught of customers with various Valentine's Day agendas.

Cupid 1. Mother Nature 0.

The ominous weather rolled through the region, but failed to deter shoppers who grabbed at long-stemmed chocolate-covered strawberries and peered at displays of chocolate-covered fruit bouquets on Wednesday.

The Messmans invited us inside their chocolate haven as prospective customers rattled the door coming and going. The three days or so before Valentine's Day are among the busiest of the year, thanks in part to those who shun flowers and commercial greeting cards to express their feelings.

Chocolate Works offers a big selection of chocolates and candies, as well as customized creations and a spot to host parties, workshops and other events.

If you're running out to buy Valentine's Day goodies today, make sure you take time to dip a pretzel, marshmallow, or other treat in the nearly 4-foot-tall chocolate fountain.

Chocolate Works is at 4773 Freemansburg Ave., across the parking lot from the ShopRite supermarket.

If you're looking to check out some other chocolate shops today, here are a few great places in the Lehigh Valley:

Josh Early Candies - There are two stores for your Valentine's Day needs (4640 Tilghman Street in Allentown and 3620 Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem). To date, their master candy makers continue to use the same batch recipes developed in the early 1900's. Their Valentine's offerings include a wide selection of traditional chocolates and candies.

Dolce Patisserie - Chef Alan Picotti operates this shop at 23 Main Street at the Shoppes at Hellertown. Chef Alan is famous for his chocolates, pastries, cakes and special orders, and proved himself a chocolate "Genius" on the Food Network's "Sweet Genius". On Tuesday he teased customers with a Facebook post featuring chocolate raspberry tarts.

Chocolate Lab - Located at 446 Main Street in Bethlehem, The Chocolate Lab is known for daily small batch handmade chocolate candies. Their creations come to life behind the large glass windows of their storefront. Inside for Valentine's Day, check out hand-painted chocolate hearts, hand-dipped buttercreams, chocolate-covered Oreos, and chocolate shot glasses.

Chocodiem - Located inside the Easton Public Market at 325 Northampton Street, their "Old World" Belgian chocolates are handmade from locally sourced, fresh ingredients from farms in Pennsylvania and New Jersey when possible. Today they're offering things like long-stemmed chocolate covered strawberries and signature hand-painted chocolates for your valentine. On Facebook, Easton Public Market is showing off new tiramisu truffles at Chocodiem.

Premise Maid - Located at 10860 Hamilton Blvd, Breinigsville, Premise Maid offers handmade chocolates, ice creams, candy, bakery delicacies and holiday confections and gift items. Visiting is quite the experience, as Premise Maid structures dates back to pre-Civil war era and have all been restored to retain their old world charm.