Your guide to Thanksgiving dining around San Diego

Families and friends will gather around the table next Thursday to celebrate Thanksgiving, a tradition that dates back to that historic first Thanksgiving meal in 1621.

From sumptuous buffets to lavish four-course menus, local restaurants are setting up bountiful Thanksgiving meals with all the trimmings. To help you plan for the holiday, here’s our guide to 2017 Thanksgiving in San Diego. Reservations are required, unless otherwise noted.

Buffets

Estancia La Jolla’s Thanksgiving buffet includes honey thyme-glazed turkey, prime rib, chilled seafood, and two glasses of sparkling wine, mimosas or signature cocktails for adults 21 and older. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23. 9700 N. Torrey Pines Blvd., La Jolla. $75 per adult; $35 per child. (858) 964-6516.

Decoy Dockside will serve a lavish Thanksgiving buffet with all the traditional extras. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 23. 1035 La Bonita Drive, San Marcos. $55 per person; $19 per child. (760) 621-0909 or lakehousehotelandresort.com/holiday

Vessels Restaurant + Bar at Kona Kai Resort & Spa will serve a traditional holiday buffet with options like butternut squash bisque, roasted baby root vegetable, whipped Yukon Gold potatoes and heritage roast turkey. Non-traditional offerings include New England clam chowder, crispy barbecue baby back ribs, lobster rolls and 1855 Black Angus prime rib roast. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 23. 1551 Shelter Island Drive, San Diego. $59 per adult; $19 per child 12 and under. (619) 221-8000 or resortkonakai.com

The Westgate Hotel’s Le Fontainebleau Room’s all-day buffet offers a carving station featuring six options, including free-range turkey and honey-glazed holiday ham. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 23. 1055 Second Ave., San Diego. $89 per adult; $40 per child 4-12; free for children under 3. (619) 238-1818 or westgatehotel.com

Parc Bistro-Brasserie will offer a Thanksgiving menu with selections for every discerning palate. Main dishes include roasted organic turkey, short ribs Bourguignon and filet mignon.11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 23. Prices vary. 2760 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 795-1501 or parcbb.com

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa’s Thanksgiving buffet features a carving station with slow-roasted traditional Diestel Farms free-range turkey breast and thigh and citrus-glazed Tavern ham. 1 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 23. 5921 Valencia Circle, Rancho Santa Fe. $130 per adult; $55 per child 11 and under; free for children 3 and under. (858) 759-6246.

Marina Kitchen will host a farm-to-table Thanksgiving buffet with herb-roasted turkey, roasted Brandt Beef New York and Cinderella pumpkin risotto. 1:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 23. 333 W. Harbor Drive, San Diego. $48 per adult; $12.99 per child 12 and under. (619) 699-8222.

Prix fixe menus

Chandler’s Restaurant and Lounge will offer a three-course menu with entree choices of herb-crusted Diestel Farm turkey, pepper-crusted prime beef tenderloin, porcini-dusted local catch and delicata squash farro noodles. 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23. Cape Rey Carlsbad, 1 Ponto Road, Carlsbad. Prices vary. (760) 683-5500 or chandlerscarlsbad.com

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar’s Thanksgiving meal features a mixed herb-roasted turkey breast with turkey gravy and fresh cranberry, orange and cinnamon-sauce butter with house-made sage and brioche bread stuffing. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 23. 380 K St., San Diego. Starting at $40 per person. flemingssteakhouse.com

A.R. Valentien at The Lodge at Torrey Pines will celebrate the taste of the season with a four-course menu crafted by executive chef Jeff Jackson. Lunch: noon to 4 p.m.; dinner: 4 to 10 p.m. Nov. 23. $110 per person; $130 with free-flowing sparkling wine; $55 per child under 12. (858) 777-6635 or lodgetorreypines.com

Pacifica Del Mar will serve a choice of holiday classics like free-range roasted turkey and prime rib. Noon to 9 p.m. Nov. 23. Turkey entree: $49 per person; other entree choice: $59 per person. A children’s menu is available. (858) 792-0476 or pacificadelmar.com

Bleu Boheme’s three-course menu will offer entree options of Diestel Family Ranch turkey, pan-seared King salmon and braised Angus beef cheeks. A Thanksgiving-inspired Pumpkin Pie Martini, made with Absolut Vanilla Vodka, pumpkin spice liqueur, Kahlua, butterscotch schnapps and half and half, will be priced at $14. Noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 23. $59.95 per person; $19.95 per child 12 and under. (619) 255-4167.

Jsix will serve a three-course family-style dinner inspired by chef Anthony Sinsay’s whimsical take on traditional Thanksgiving fare, featuring citrus-roasted turkey breast. 2 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 23. 616 J St., San Diego. $45 per person; kids 10 and under are free. Reservations not required. (619) 531-8744.

Cusp Dining & Drinks’ Thanksgiving meal starts with an assortment of amuse-bouche for the table, followed by starters and entrees, ending with seasonally-themed desserts. 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 23. $65 per person; $35 per child 12 and under. (858) 551-3620 or cusprestaurant.com

Bistro 39 will offer guests a choice of roasted turkey breast with brown gravy or slow-roasted prime rib au jus and horseradish sauce and a choice of two side dishes. 4 to 9 p.m., with last seating at 8 p.m. Nov. 23. 3939 Ocean Bluff Ave., San Diego. $31.99 per person; $16.99 per child 12 and under. (858) 720-9500.

Farmer’s Table will serve seasonally inspired dishes, including pumpkin soup, roasted turkey plate and pumpkin pie. A children’s menu will be offered with entree choices of mac and cheese, mini turkey plate or Bottega burger. 4 to 9 p.m. Nov. 23. 8141 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa. $40 per adult; $15 additional wine pairing; $15 per child 12 and under. (619) 724-6465.

Grant Grill will offer a four-course dinner complete with a choice of roasted turkey breast, veal osso buco or Scottish salmon. 4 to 9 p.m. Nov. 23. The US Grant, 326 Broadway, San Diego. $97 per person; $35 additional premium wine pairings. (619) 744-2039.

Farmer’s Bottega will offer scratch-made dishes intermingled with Thanksgiving classics like burnt carrots, butternut squash ravioli and Julian apple pie. 4 to 9 p.m. Nov. 23. 860 W. Washington St., San Diego. $40 per person; $15 additional wine pairing; children’s menu available for $15 per child. (619) 458-9929 or farmersbottega.com

Osetra Seafood & Steaks’ Thanksgiving dinner offers a choice of four entrees: hand-carved turkey breast, New York steak, lamb osso buco and chef’s selection of market fresh fish. 4 to 11 p.m. Nov. 23. 904 Fifth Ave., San Diego. $49.95 per adult; $23 per child. osetraseafoodandsteaks.com

Addison at Fairmont Grand Del Mar will offer an eight-course Thanksgiving-inspired tasting menu created by Relais & Châteaux grand chef William Bradley. 5 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23. $235 per person; $200 additional wine pairings. 5200 Grand Del Mar Way, San Diego. (858) 314-1900.

Events

Mission Brewery will host a Small Business Happy Hour from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday in support of Small Business Saturday. Shoppers can purchase beers at half price and will also have the opportunity to purchase shares in the brewery. For more information, visit wefunder.com/missionbrewery. 1441 L St., San Diego. (619) 544-0555 or missionbrewery.com

The San Diego Coffee Training Institute has announced it will expand its training lab located inside Cafe Virtuoso in Barrio Logan. The lab, to be completed by the end of the year, will offer professional barista and coffee-roasting classes to the community and Specialty Coffee Association certifications. The nonprofit will host a party at the cafe to celebrate breaking ground on the construction and to help raise funds needed to purchase espresso machine and other necessary equipment for the lab. Tickets are $20 in advance and can be purchased online at bit.ly/2iXkgC2. Tickets will also be available at the door for $25. 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1616 National Ave., San Diego.

Openings

Smashburger, a fast-casual “better way to burger” restaurant, will open its doors Monday, Nov. 27 at Harrah’s Resort Southern California. Its menu features signature burgers, sides and milkshakes and the exclusive-to-Harrah’s Resort SoCal Funner burger topped with peanut butter, banana and bacon. Boozy hand-spun shakes, fountain drinks and craft beer will be offered. Harrah’s Resort Southern California, 777 Harrah’s Rincon Way, Funner. smashburger.com or harrahssocal.com

