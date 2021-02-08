Skip to main content
Menu
Cook
All Recipes
Quick & Easy
Special Occasions
How To
Kitchen & Tools
Chefs & Cookbooks
Breakfast
Desserts
Grilling
Drink
Eat/Dine
Video
Search Term
Search
Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun
Home
Eat/Dine
Restaurants
Home
Eat/Dine
Restaurants
Your COVID vaccine questions answered: Do I have to get the shot in my home county? How do I verify if I’m registered?
February 8, 2021
From
www.baltimoresun.com
By
Hallie Miller
Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun
Here are our answers to readers' most frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.