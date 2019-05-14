Up your biscuit skills with Carla Hall's help during June baking tour stop in Chicago

Carla Hall is coming to Chicago in June to show you how to bake a better biscuit. Well, you and about 300 other people.

The chef and TV personality, former co-host of “The Chew” and “Top Chef” finalist, is part of a biscuit class tour called Biscuit Time with TV host Chadwick Boyd, during which the pair have been touring the United States, spreading biscuit culture and “(showing) that anyone no matter where they are can make a good biscuit,” according to a release from Boyd. Boyd is known for “Reel Food” entertainment series, which airs in movie theaters nationwide.

The Chicago stop is a two-hour class June 9 at Williams-Sonoma Lincoln Park.

Hall will make flaky buttermilk biscuits from her cookbook “Carla Hall’s Soul Food,” and Boyd will bake his carrot sage biscuits. The event promises to demonstrate the pair’s method for perfect biscuits every time, which, hey, it’s worth shooting for perfection!

There are two admission options for the walk-through event. The free option includes the biscuit lesson and samples, while the VIP option includes those amenities plus a signed copy of Hall’s cookbook and tastes of biscuits made at the event.

This is the third stop on the tour after New York City and Atlanta.

Noon-2 p.m. June 9. Williams-Sonoma, 1550 N. Fremont St. Tickets, free or $32.50, eventbrite.com.

